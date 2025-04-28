Étoile Season 1: Jonathan Groff’s cameo, explained

Étoile Season 1, directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, and Scott Ellis, was released on Prime Video on April 24, 2025. The Palladinos are known for creating Gilmore Girls and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.

In Étoile, they delve into the world of ballet and tell the story of two ballet companies who decide to swap their best dancers to develop curiosity among the audience. However, the contending personalities of the characters involved often clash, resulting in intense drama and unexpected comedy. Jonathan Groff, known for playing the lead in Mindhunters, makes a surprise cameo in the show as Gideon Glick's ex-boyfriend, Kevin.

The prominent cast members featured in the series include Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou De Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan Du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, Lamay Zhang, and Simon Callow.

Jonathan Groff appeared as Gideon Glick's ex-boyfriend in Étoile Season 1

As mentioned above, Jonathan Groff makes a cameo in Étoile Season 1 episode 7, as Kevin, the ex-boyfriend of Gideon Glick's Tobias Bell. The actor is known for his work as Holden Ford in Netflix's Mindhunter. In a hilarious three-minute scene, Tobias calls Kevin to a restaurant to break things off. However, as per Kevin, they were already broken off as Tobias hasn't called him for a year.

Tobias was known for his quirky personality and obsession with work. So much so that he didn't even realise that his relationship with Kevin had ended. Kevin was already with someone else and was going to tie the knot soon. This news infuriated Tobais, as he considered Kevin's act cheating.

Glick and Groff had previously worked together on the Tony-winning Broadway show, Spring Awakening. However, this was the first time they acted opposite each other. Glick shared his thoughts on working with Groff with Decider in an article published on April 24, 2025.

"I’ve known Groff forever. But we’ve never really gotten to actually act together. Because in Spring Awakening, we weren’t didn’t truly have scenes — we were just in like group scenes together."

He continued,

"I think at the end we felt like we were finally intimate together in a way. That we understood what it was like to maybe date each other. It was odd. It was odd."

What is Étoile Season 1 about?

Just like Amy and Dan Palladino's previous works, Étoile is a drama with a lot of humor and quirky characters. The series explores the lives of obsessive artists and neurotic executives, as they are always on the edge to keep the audience interested in their performances.

It is about Metropolitan Ballet Theatre of New York and Le Ballet National in Paris, whose executives, Jack and Genevieve, decide to swap their best dancers. Cheyenne, the star ballerina, has to reluctantly come to New York as per the deal.

Étoile Season 1 is exclusively available on Prime Video. Here's how the streaming platform describes it:

"In an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions, two world-renowned ballet companies in New York City and Paris swap their most talented stars. From the Executive Producers of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel comes a bold new series celebrating the beauty, humor, and unpredictability of a life devoted to the arts, both on stage and off."

Stay tuned for more news and information on Étoile Season 1 and other such films and shows on Amazon Prime Video.

