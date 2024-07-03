Exploring Lara Flynn Boyle's net worth in 2024

Lara Flynn Boyle will be starring in a new dark comedy film, adding to a career spanning almost four decades since she first appeared on television in Amerika, telling People Magazine in a July 2 interview that she "never wanted to bow out" in the industry. She has one of the most enduring careers in show business, with over 60 acting credits under her name.

Twin Peaks, Equinox, The Practice, and The Hidden Room are only a few of the films and TV shows she's done, which earned her notoriety in Hollywood, acting awards, and fortune.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lara Flynn Boyle has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Much of the actress' wealth is from her career in acting.

Lara Flynn Boyle built her wealth from acting

Growing up with a single mother, and struggling with dyslexia and a learning disability, Lara Flynn Boyle had managed to cement her name in Hollywood and build her wealth in the process since her first appearance on TV. She was cast as Jacki Bradford in Amerika in 1987, where she appeared in five of the seven episodes of the show. Boyle guest-starred in two more TV shows that same year, Sable and Jack and Mike.

Since then, Lara Flynn Boyle has worked on or appeared onscreen, either on TV or in films, sometimes multiple ones each year. Among her earlier acting credits include Poltergeist III, The Preppie Murder, and Terror on Highway 91. But perhaps what made the actress extra famous was her portrayal of the lead Beverly Franks in the Primetime Emmy-winning series Twin Peaks. The mystery serial drama ran for two seasons and aired on ABC from 1989 to 1991.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actress' other acting credits span different genres, from crime and mystery thrillers like Past Tense and Equinox to romantic comedies like Afterglow and Since You've Been Gone. She also starred in massive franchise films, like Men in Black II and Wayne's World.

Lara Flynn Boyle lands Couch, Mother after 4-year hiatus

The actress has been on a 4-year acting hiatus but insisted that she never left Hollywood and has never thought of leaving the industry. She sat down with People for a July 2 interview and said:

"Any moment I was feeling down or sort for myself, I made sure I did not complain. My mom used to sometimes bring me articles about other actresses to show me I'm not the only one getting a raw deal. "

Lara Flynn Boyle noted that her being out of the public eye for several years is mainly because of COVID and her trying to focus on her husband. She was last seen as Grace in the 2020 action drama film directed by Scott Windhauser, Death in Texas.

Four years later, the actress is back to star in the upcoming dark comedy-drama Mother, Couch, which is scheduled to premiere on July 5. The actress will play the character of Linda, the daughter of a cantankerous woman who decided to go shopping for furniture only to sit on a couch and refuse to get up.

The upcoming film may be the first one for Lara Flynn Boyle after a couple of years away from the spotlight, but it won't be the last if she has a say in it. Even at 54, she's eager to keep working in Hollywood, simply saying that "ageism is human nature."

