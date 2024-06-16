Fact Check: Does Hughie die in The Boys season 4? Explained

The first three episodes of season 4 of the satirical superhero series, The Boys, came out on June 13, 2024. Among a list of other things that happened in the three-episode season release, the main protagonist of the show almost faced a near-death situation.

The character in question here is Hughie Campbell, played by actor Jack Quaid. Hughie is an average person who specializes in tech and has been a member of "The Boys" team ever since A-Train, a member of the Seven, killed his girlfriend Robin.

With that being said, fans of the character would be happy to know that Hughie survives through episode 3 of the show's fourth season. This means that there is a lot the fans can expect to see from the tech-obsessed civilian.

Disclaimer: This article contained heavy spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

How does Hughie escape death in The Boys season 4?

In season 4 episode 3 of The Boys, Hughie was eavesdropping on a conversation between Homelander, Sister Sage, and Victoria Neuman. Upon realizing this, Homelander became enraged and attempted to kill Hughie with his heat vision. However, before he could do the deed, A-Train saved Hughie.

There is no justification offered yet for why A-Train helped Hughie, even though belonging to two opposing teams. But a big reason behind the same could be his conflicting thoughts about the Seven, Vought International, and their activities, which made him previously help "The Boys" as well.

A-Train has been having doubts about his association with the group and the organization because of their extremely narcissistic endeavors at the cost of aggravated harm. A-Train who was initially okay with their activities, has grown to dislike them over the years, which is causing serious complications in his mind and The Seven because of that.

Why Hughie, despite being in a tough spot, cannot die in The Boys

Despite being at the forefront of massive danger throughout the four seasons, Hughie has escaped death several times. His latest encounter with Homelander was one of the few instances where it felt like it was the end of the road for the character. However, that did not happen, and out of nowhere, A-Train saved him.

Throughout the show's four seasons, Hughie has gone through some serious character development. He went from wanting to destroy A-Train, who killed his girlfriend, to sparing his life several times in a row. He also established himself as one of the most resourceful and important members of The Boys.

Killing off Hughie, one of the main protagonists, would also be a drastic change in narrative from the comics where Hughie is the only one to survive from the team. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the character will die in the show.

When does the next episode of The Boys season 4 air?

The next episode, "Wisdom of the Ages," will air on Thursday, June 20, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video and Geoff Aull has written it.

The upcoming episode will presumably explore the aftermath of Hughie's narrow escape from Homelander's hands. The episode may also focus on how The Boys will take down Victoria Neuman and foil her plans of taking over the Oval Office.

The cast for season 4 of The Boys

Those appearing in the recent episodes of the show this season are:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Antony Starr as John Gillman / Homelander

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Laz Alonso as Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk / M.M.

Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Nathan Mitchell as Earving / Black Noir / Black Noir

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female

Tomer Capone as Serge / Frenchie

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler

Susan Heyward as Jessica Bradley / Sister Sage

Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman / Nadia Khayat

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Eric Kripke created The Boys, which is based on the comic book of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

