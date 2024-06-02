Fact Check: Is Demi Lovato also a part of the 7M cult? 

There has been a growing concern on the internet surrounding Demi Lovato's association with the infamous 7m TikTok cult since the release of Netflix's captivating and emotional docuseries, Dancing for the Devil. Since the show's release on May 29, 2024, people have been quick to assume that the famous singer-songwriter is somehow associated with the infamous cult.

However, there is little truth behind this assumption. The postulations concerning the interrelatedness between Demi Lovato and the 7M cult start and end at the stark similarities in the names of the 2024 docuseries and Demi Lovato's 2021 docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Demi Lovato is not part of the 7M TikTok cult

A simple Google search for Dancing for the Devil, Netflix's latest release, will lead you to either the recently released docuseries or Demi Lovato's 2021 docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. This has led some people to believe that Lovato is somehow associated with the 7M TikTok cult, which is at the centre of Netflix's Dancing for the Devil.

However, fans of Demi Lovato will be pleased to know that the singer, songwriter, and actress is in no way associated with the ill-reputed cult.

What is the 7m TikTok cult?

The 7m TikTok Cult, as highlighted in Netflix's Dancing for the Devil, is a management company that functions in a cult-like manner. 7m Films, Inc., is a Los Angeles-based talent management company, founded by Robert Shinn, who also runs an affiliated church called Shekinah Church. He is also a pastor at the church and calls himself a "man of God."

7m Films, Inc. has several TikTok artists under their management, whose social media presence is regulated by the company. They provide the artists with varied opportunities and in turn, warrant their undisputed allegiance towards the company and their activities.

Who were the subjects of Netflix's Dancing for the Devil?

Netflix's Dancing for the Devil highlights the sufferings of several people whose lives were directly and indirectly affected by Robert Shinn's 7m Films, Inc. which functioned like a cult. Among those featured in the series were Miranda Derrick, Melanie Wilking, Kevin Davis, Kailea Gray, Aubrey Fisher, Kylie Douglas, Vik White, Melanie Lee, and Priscylla Lee.

While some of the people mentioned above appeared for a one-on-one interaction with the audience in the documentary, some steered clear of the opportunity.

Among those who did not feature for interviews in the docuseries were Miranda Derrick and Vik White, who, according to their social media presence, still continue to be a part of the alleged cult.

How did the truth behind the 7m TikTok cult come out?

Miranda Wilking Derrick's sister Melanie Wilking and her family were one of the first ones to openly talk about the 7m Tiktok cult. In 2022, Melanie and her parents did a joint livestream in which they alleged that Miranda was part of a cult that controlled her interactions with her family. The video soon went viral and reached Miranda in no time.

Following the incident in a statement to The Cut in 2022, Miranda said:

"I am not held against my will and I've never been a hostage. I go to church and I have faith in God. If one day I wish to pursue my faith elsewhere, I will and feel completely free to do that. As far as my career, my time at 7M Films has been one of the most exciting years ever and if one day I wish to partner with a different management company or start my own company, I will."

She continued:

"No one is forcing me to do anything. I am excited to move forward in this incredible walk with God, an amazing marriage and exciting career. I’m also looking forward to moving past all of this and mend my relationship with my family privately."

All three episodes of Dancing for the Devil are currently streaming on Netflix.