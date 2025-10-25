Fire Country season 4 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Fire Country season 4 continues with escalating challenges at Station 42. After the death of Vince, the team operates under the direction of the new Battalion Chief, Brett Richards, as they adjust to changes in leadership and new rescue missions.

Episode 3, titled The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal, is set to bring emotional moments and high-stakes rescues as Sharon struggles to cope with her husband’s death. The next episode of is set to air on Friday, October 31, 2025, on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

When does Fire Country season 4 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Fire Country (Image via Netflix)

The third episode of Fire Country season 4 airs on Friday, October 31, 2025, continuing the emotional and action-packed storyline. Fans can watch it on CBS, or stream it the following day, November 1, 2025, on Paramount+. The episode will also be available on the CBS website for those who want to catch up later.

Here’s the release time for all major time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Friday, October 31, 2025 9:00 PM Central Time (CT) Friday, October 31, 2025 8:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Friday, October 31, 2025 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Friday, October 31, 2025 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday, November 1, 2025 1:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Saturday, November 1, 2025 2:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Saturday, November 1, 2025 6:30 AM Philippine Time (PHT) Saturday, November 1, 2025 9:00 AM

Viewers outside the U.S. can tune in through Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial before subscription plans begin.

How many episodes are left in Fire Country season 4?

CBS has not confirmed the total number of episodes for the fourth season of Fire Country, but if it follows the same pattern as its previous installments, fans can expect around 20 to 22 episodes. The season began on October 17, 2025, with weekly releases every Friday.

A brief recap of Fire Country season 4 episode 2

Episode 2, titled Not a Stray, opened with turmoil at the Edgewater firehouse as the team adjusted to Brett Richards’ arrival. Sharon’s return to work complicated matters, especially since Brett was brought in to take some burden off her shoulders. His strict leadership style clashed with the rest of Station 42, creating tension and emotional strain.

A forest fire near the Zebel Ridge area tested the team’s unity. Bode, Audrey, and the crew rushed to rescue trapped civilians, while Brett took charge of the operation. However, his cold attitude and criticism of Vince’s methods angered the others. The episode ended with Bode feeling isolated, once again battling personal demons as Brett accused him of past mistakes.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4 episode 3

A deadly zipline accident sparks a wildfire: Station 42 responds to a high-risk rescue after illegal fireworks ignite a forest fire. The team must act fast to save those trapped while controlling the spreading flames.

Station 42 responds to a high-risk rescue after illegal fireworks ignite a forest fire. The team must act fast to save those trapped while controlling the spreading flames. Sharon’s emotional journey continues: Still grieving Vince’s death, Sharon sorts through his belongings and unexpectedly finds comfort in Renee—Vince’s ex—leading to an unlikely bond that may help her heal.

Still grieving Vince’s death, Sharon sorts through his belongings and unexpectedly finds comfort in Renee—Vince’s ex—leading to an unlikely bond that may help her heal. Brett’s leadership faces another test: The new Battalion Chief continues to assert control over the team, but his leadership style may push the firefighters to their limits as personal emotions clash with professional duties.

What’s next for Fire Country season 4

The next episodes of Fire Country season 4 are expected to explore how Bode handles the growing tension between himself and Brett. His internal battle with addiction resurfaces, hinting at a possible relapse that could endanger his role at Station 42. Meanwhile, Sharon’s arc will likely delve deeper into grief, forgiveness, and the challenge of letting go.

As for the rest of the crew, characters like Audrey and Jake are set to face new professional challenges and personal dilemmas that could redefine their relationships within the station. Each episode continues to balance emotional storytelling with intense firefighting action, keeping the stakes high for everyone in Edgewater.

New episodes of Fire Country season 4 air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. For streaming viewers, the series becomes available the following day on Paramount+, where previous seasons are also accessible. Seasons 1-3 can additionally be streamed on Netflix, giving newcomers the chance to catch up on Bode’s story before diving into the latest chapter.

