"for f**ks sake"- Internet shares disappointment over the release gaps between the two parts of Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2 released the most-awaited part 2 of the series on September 3, 2025. The final four episodes brought several mysteries to a conclusion but unleashed more chaos for the next season to solve.

From the dangers looming over Enid's life to Tyler escaping Willow Hill, Wednesday's woes seemed endless in the latest season. The first part of the series, comprising the first four episodes, was released on August 6, 2025. Leaving viewers on a cliffhanger, Netflix unveiled part 2 of the season in September 2025.

While the two-part release with a prolonged gap attempted to keep the viewers' interest piqued, many viewers on the internet have expressed their disappointment with such a release format. From complaints about the loss of momentum to suggestions for weekly drops, internet users are voicing their opinions on Netflix's release schedule for Wednesday season 2.

One of the users on Reddit expressed their agreement with the disappointed reactions of other fellow users on Wednesday season 2's release format and shared:

"Absolutely agree! If anyone from Netflix reads this: you screwed stranger things, sandman and ALMOST Wednesday for me. Just do weekly releases for f**ks sake"

Screenshot of the comment on Reddit (Image via Reddit/@Stoplookinatmeswaan)

Several other Reddit users shared similar sentiments and said:

"100%. Netflix needs to stop that shit immediately. Either weekly or binge," a Reddit user said.

"I totally agree - and the "cliffhanger" of Wednesday being thrown out of a window and in a coma was resolved in the first 5 minutes and then pretty much never mentioned again, so it really wasn't necessary. Would have been the perfect show for weekly releases imo," another user on Reddit stated.

"I don't like when they do this and shows rarely do the "previously on" anymore so sometimes I feel so lost jumping back into the middle," a Reddit user mentioned.

"Agreed. It’s definitely going to ruin season 5 of stranger things for me being released into 3 dumb a** aparts. It pissed me off when they did that for cobra Kai as well. Netflix has some dumb a** people running their company," another Reddit user shared.

"It’s just funny how Netflix has given up on its own USP. I personally think they should drop all episodes like they’ve always done, it’s their shtick it’s what they’re known for. It doesn’t affect popularity or discourse," a Reddit user commented.

However, some viewers also shared their support for the format, pointing out their preference for the format that Netflix followed with Wednesday season 2.

"weekly releases are horrible. I support Netflix decision!!! love it when all released at once, and wasn't slightly bothered by a few weeks in the middle," a Reddit user said.

"Don’t agree. I think it amped the hype," another user on Reddit commented.

"Weekly releases?!? Eek! No thank you. I like the ability to watch a number of episodes at one time. Mini binge watching. Weekly episodes reminds me of how I used to watch TV when growing up. Ugh," a user of Reddit stated.

What is Wednesday season 2 all about?

A still from the series (Image via Netflix)

After the chaotic first year at the Nevermore Academy, the titular character returns to the unusual institution in Wednesday season 2. Several deaths, mysteries, and the big twist with Tyler from the previous year made the return more complex for Wednesday, but her woes did not end just there.

Dark visions suggested that death was approaching for her best friend, Enid Sinclair. Puzzling enigmas like the secret stalker, the LOIS program, Slurp the zombie, Aunt Ophelia, and more keep Wednesday engaged throughout the season.

While the series ended with several loose ends, the hints raise anticipation for the protagonist's next set of adventures in Wednesday season 3. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, and Bianca Barclay as Joy Sunday, among others.

Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

