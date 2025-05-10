Forever soundtrack: A list of all songs in the Netflix drama series

Forever, a teen drama on Netflix that started on May 8, 2025, is based on Judy Blume's famous 1975 novel, which Mara Brock Akil adapted. Forever takes place in Los Angeles in 2018 and shows how two Black teens' feelings and lives change over time. Audiences have shared positive reviews about the story, the acting, and the original soundtrack.

In the story, Justin Edwards and Keisha Clark are childhood friends who meet again as teens and start dating. Over the course of a year, they experience many emotional turning points, such as their first love, closeness, heartbreak, and finding out more about themselves. The series showcases how young people change and grow as people and as partners during essential times in their lives.

Gary Gunn composed the music for the movie, which Netflix Music released. The instrumental music plays a vital role in Forever by complementing the series's personal, emotional, and life-changing scenes.

Forever soundtrack: All songs in the series

The Forever soundtrack features 27 instrumental tracks, with a combined runtime of approximately 45 minutes. Gary Gunn's composition captures the moods of love, conflict, growth, and self-reflection, aligning closely with Justin and Keisha's storyline and emotional arc.

Here is the complete list of songs featured in the Netflix series:

New Year’s Kiss (0:44)

Keisha Home Alone (1:45)

Unblock Justin (0:49)

Motherly Advice (1:32)

Out at the Brookwood (1:14)

Love in the Park (1:49)

Cold Shoulder (1:04)

Wake Up, Catch Up (1:51)

Celebrating a Win (1:36)

Girlfriend (1:21)

First Time (2:23)

Meltdown (2:14)

Forever (1:30)

Vineyard Adventure (1:33)

Voicemails (3:07)

You Can Do This (1:03)

Sous Chef (0:44)

Mom to Mom (1:50)

Dad, The Champ (1:54)

Northwestern (0:55)

Everything Is Right (0:41)

Perfect Night (1:24)

Doubts (1:39)

Stuck in a Loop (2:37)

Tell Me I’m Wrong (4:15)

Graduation (2:51)

Gap Year (1:10)

About Music Composer Gary Gunn

Gary Gunn is a famous composer who has worked on films and TV shows. He has written music for well-known films like Master of Light, A Thousand and One, and David Makes Man. His music is known for making people feel things and having rich textures. Gunn composed the music for Forever in 2025, giving the show's themes more depth and emotional clarity.

Gunn has won a BAFTA Breakthrough award and worked on many multimedia projects worldwide. His soundscapes have been showcased at Palais de Tokyo, Lincoln Centre, and the Smithsonian Institution. His music for A Thousand and One Arabian Nights was nominated for over fifty awards.

Gunn has added another powerful score to his collection with his most recent work on Forever. He uses music that adds to the story without taking over to capture the uncertainty and closeness of first love. Gunn lives in New York City and develops new ways to tell stories through sound.

The storyline of Forever

It's a story about love, identity, and being on your own as a young person. The show is about two teens, Justin and Keisha, who lived in Los Angeles in 2018. They were friends as kids and ran into each other again at a party on New Year's Eve. They quickly fall in love.

The series shows the ups and downs of their first real relationship, including how they deal with closeness, trust, family expectations, and their own goals.

Over the course of the year, the couple experiences many emotional "firsts." They talk about their first kiss, first date, first fight, and first breakup, but there is more going on than just the romance.

Justin struggles with his parents' control and does not know what the future holds for him. He decides to take a gap year to pursue his passion for music. On the other hand, Keisha is on task and determined. She gets a scholarship to go to Howard University and starts to think about how her choices will affect her future.

The series explores the issues in their relationship and how they navigate love and life as young teens.

Those interested can stream Forever exclusively on Netflix.

