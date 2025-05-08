Is Netflix's Forever based on a true story? Explained

Forever is Netflix's upcoming teen romance-drama series, which premiered on May 8, 2025. Created by Mara Brock Akil, the show follows two student-athletes, Keisha Clark and Justin Edwards, who reconnect at a party and fall in love. They begin a romantic relationship which is put to the test amidst social and parental pressure.

Ad

As for whether the show is based on real-life events, the answer is no, as it is fictional. The show is an adaptation of Judy Blume's YA romance novel of the same name, published in 1975. In 1996, the book won the Margaret Edwards Award for contributing to young adult literature.

In an interview with Tudum, published on May 8, 2025, Judy Blume opened up about her thoughts on the adaptation of her novel.

"I'm thrilled that Mara has chosen to tell this story through her own lens. It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences," she stated.

Ad

Trending

Judy Blume on what inspired her to write Forever

Judy Blume (Image via Instagram/@judyblume4real)

According to a piece published by People Magazine on May 8, 2025, Blume opened up about how her real-life story inspired the making of her novel. In the 2023 Prime Video Documentary Judy Blume Forever, Blume explained that a conversation with her daughter ultimately led to her writing the novel.

Ad

"When my daughter was 14, Randy was still reading books where if a girl succumbed and did this terrible thing with a boy — which was never really spelled out in the books, but you knew that she had had s*x — the girl was punished. Her life was ruined. She would get pregnant, and this would lead to her banishment or illegal abortion, and the girl would die," the 87-year-old author recalled.

Ad

Randy then asked her mother to write a book where two kids fall in love but don't end up dying, which was a fun idea the author took up. Blume also revealed that the original title of the book was meant to be "Forever.... Forever doesn't always last forever."

"When I wrote this book, I wasn't really happy in my marriage. I was, for so long, a good girl trying to please others. And I tried to do it for a long time, for 15 years," she explained.

Ad

She also admitted that writing this novel caused her marriage to last much longer than it might have. She ended her marriage in 1975, the same year the novel was published.

Characters and cast of Forever

Ad

The show's cast is led by Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark and Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards, the protagonists.

Mentioned below is the full list of cast members who appear in the Netflix show:

Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark

Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards

Xosha Roquemore as Shelly Clark

Marvin L. Winans III as Jaden Edwards

Wood Harris as Eric Edwards

Karen Pittman as Dawn Edwards

Niles Fitch as Darius

Adriyan Rae as Brittany

Ali Gallo as Chloe

Barry Shabaka Henley as George

Paigion Walker as Tiffany

Xavier Mills as Christian

Emyri Crutchfield as Tammy

Susan Beaubian as Principal

William Catlett as Quincy

Yusef Thomas as Rodney

Nijah Breneа as Shonda

Hernando Planells Jr. as Coach Derek

Cornell Young IV as Todd

Arthur Clark as Coach Hunter

Gabriella Martinez as Nancy

Ad

Also read: Netflix's My Family: Full list of cast in the Italian drama

Forever is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More