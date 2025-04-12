Found season 2 episode 19: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Found season 2 episode 19 got a major scheduling change, although it's a temporary one. It will air mere days after episode 18, which brought a series of revelations, including the real identity of Jamie's kidnapper and Heather Tollin, who turned out to be Sir's sister, Lena.

Instead of next Thursday, Found season 2 episode 19 will be airing on NBC on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET. Titled Missing While a Casualty, Gabi and the M&A team will be back to business in the upcoming episode while continually dealing with Sir's accomplice and the arrest of Jamie's kidnapper.

Episode 19 is directed by actress and filmmaker Jes Macallan, who previously directed episodes for All American. Besides the recurring cast members, 12 Years a Slave star Jay Huguley will also guest-starring in the upcoming episode.

When will Found season 2 episode 19 be released?

As mentioned, Found season 2 episode 19 will be airing on Monday night, April 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, instead of its usual Thursday release date. The scheduling change comes after the news of NBC's 2-hour Law & Order crossover event dropping on April 17, which is expected to take over Found's usual timeslot.

Please take a look at the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, April 14, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Monday, April 14, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Monday, April 14, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

2:00 AM Central European Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025

11:00 AM

After next week's scheduling change for Found season 2, the show will return to its usual Thursday release schedule on April 24, 2025.

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 19

Like the first 18 episodes of the ongoing series, Found season 2 episode 19 will first air on television on the NBC channel before it becomes available for streaming. Fans can watch it on NBC on Monday, April 15, at 10:00 pm EST or on Peacock the very next day, on Tuesday, April 15.

Previous episodes of the series, including the complete installment of season 1, are also available via Peacock or NBC.com.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 18

Found season 2 episode 18 was titled Missing While Heather, and it revealed a series of truths for M&A, especially for Gabi and Margaret. After Margaret's bombshell news in Found season 2 episode 17 that Heather Tollin is Sir's sister, Lena, M&A finally got the confirmation that the two women are indeed the same person in episode 18.

Heather, it turned out, had been carefully planning to try to get Sir out of prison. At the end of episode 18, the real Heather also came out, teasing that Lena assumed the identity of a real person. Episode 18 also saw Gabi get stuck in Sir's prison cell after she visited him, trying to find answers about Heather's real identity.

During their conversation, the prison was put on lockdown after the storm. Chaos ensued as some prisoners got out, and Sir locked Gabi with him in his cell to keep her safe. The previous episode also revealed Jamie's kidnapper, who turned out to be a volunteer who wormed her way into Margaret's friendship after Jamie's kidnapping.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 19

Found season 2 episode 19 is titled Missing While a Casualty, and it's expected to bring even more search cases for M&A. With the team back on business after the last episode's fiasco, they will be dealing with finding a reportedly deceased father while trying to uncover the intricacies of Sir's accomplice and Jamie's childhood kidnapping.

Finding out that Heather is Lena and that she has been the one helping Sir means M&A and the police will be unto her. The revelation that Carrie was the one who kidnapped Jamie all those years ago will also open up the secrets of why she did it in the first place. Here's everything to expect in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"M&A attempts to find a father who was reported deceased and is the only viable organ donor for his ailing son; new details around Sir's accomplice fuel the manhunt for their arrest; details of Jamie's childhood kidnapping are revealed."

Stay tuned for more Found season 2 news and updates as the year progresses.

