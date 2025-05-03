Found season 2 episode 21: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As the series nears its finale, stakes will be higher in Found season 2 episode 21, as M&A tackles a new missing person case while also trying to hunt the person messing with Gabi. Lena is still on the run, but Jamie's kidnapper, Carrie, has already been arrested. Meanwhile, with Margaret's husband's reappearance, a family reunion could be expected in the next episode.

The previous episode's cliffhanger teased a tragedy befalling M&A, with Lena supposedly kidnapping Gabi, according to Dhan. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to see what happens next, as Found season 2 episode 21 will be airing next week on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET on NBC.

Besides providing context to the last episode's cliffhanger, episode 21 teases incoming danger for someone with close ties with M&A, and Sir is back to his plotting for a future with Gabi.

When will Found season 2 episode 21 be released?

With the last two episodes left in Found season 2, fans can expect a new episode to be released every week until May 15, 2025. This means Found season 2 episode 21 will come one week after episode 20, next Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm Pacific Time or 10:00 Eastern Standard Time.

The release timings, however, naturally depend on the region, so please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode airs in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 7:00 PM Central Time Thursday, May 8, 2025

9:00 PM Eastern Time Thursday, May 8, 2025

10:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, May 9, 2025

2:00 AM Central European Time Friday, May 9, 2025

4:00 AM Eastern European Time Friday, May 9, 2025

5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025

7:30 AM Japan Standard Time Friday, May 9, 2025

11:00 AM

Where to watch Found season 2 episode 21?

There are only two ways to watch new episodes of Found: NBC and Peacock. However, one option features an earlier release date. Like the previous 20 episodes, Found season 2 episode 21 will arrive first on NBC on the scheduled release date mentioned above.

One day later, on Friday, May 9, the new episode will be available for streaming on Peacock. The streaming platform, as well as NBC.com, houses all previous episodes of the series.

A brief recap of Found season 2 episode 20

Found season 2 episode 20 was an eventful one, especially in terms of Jamie's kidnapping case. After Jamie's plot to lure Carrie out of hiding went bust, Margaret used Carrie's real son, Nicholas, to force her son's kidnapper out. It was successful as Carrie couldn't pass up on the chance of reuniting with Nicholas, giving the police a chance to arrest her.

The episode also saw Gabi and the rest of M&A, as well as the DCPD, try to save every one of M&A's past clients as Lena tries to wage war against Gabi. She tried poisoning one of Gabi's past clients with rat poison and was planning to kill all survivors one by one unless Gabi dropped the charges against Sir.

Thankfully, Lena didn't kill anyone. However, Gabi was forced to visit Sir in prison as a favor after the FBI helped them protect the survivors from Lena's evil plan.

What to expect in Found season 2 episode 21

M&A will have another client in Found season 2 episode 21, titled Missing While Dying. Like previous episodes of the series, the title teases a key plot, and in episode 21's case, someone's life will be in danger. However, whether it pertains to the new missing person M&A has to look for in the next episode or one of their allies, as teased in the synopsis, remains a mystery until next week.

Here are some subplots viewers can expect to play out in the upcoming penultimate episode, per the synopsis:

"M&A is approached about a missing family from a Jewish Modern Orthodox congregation; Margaret shares her recent experiences with her family; Sir sets a plan in motion for his and Gabi's future; an M&A ally is put in jeopardy."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Found season 2 as the show nears its finale.

