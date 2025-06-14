Fubar season 2 soundtrack: List of every song in the series 

Fubar season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2025. It's a spy drama with lots of action and new threats. The second season, created by Nick Santora, features Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, and delves into the lives of CIA agents Luke and Emma Brunner.

In Fubar season 2, Luke and Emma are forced to come out of hiding because their CIA identities have been made public. When Dante Cress, a new bad guy, threatens to destroy the world, the Brunners have to go back to work. As relationships are put to the test and risky decisions are made, the team is in a race to stop a nuclear disaster, which puts both their personal and professional lives at risk.

The music in Fubar season 2 is a big part of how tense and emotional each scene is. The album, released by Lakeshore Records on June 13, 2025, and written by Tony Morales, can be found on all digital platforms.

Fubar season 2: All songs in the series

The soundtrack of Fubar season 2 features 25 original score tracks composed by Tony Morales. The total runtime is approximately 45 minutes.

Below is the complete list of songs:

Plane Jump (1:08)

Chips and the Mercenaries (1:50)

Ready for Unit 9 (0:46)

Dante the Terrorist (2:06)

Trap Door (0:57)

Mr. Chips (1:29)

Tina Breaks In (2:38)

Assassins (0:56)

Better Than This (2:27)

Low on Ammo (3:45)

Thought She Was Dead (0:50)

Greta’s Lair (3:10)

Still in Love with Emma (1:02)

The Real Dante Kress (0:39)

Emma’s My Friend (0:45)

Carter’s Comic (1:10)

Penny Possum Pizza Gunfight (2:03)

Headrest Strangle (0:51)

Breach! (1:46)

Swedish (1:40)

Sooner Than We Think (0:25)

The Warehouse (2:09)

Love You Tally (2:28)

Missile Launch (1:06)

I Was in Unit 9 (1:00)

About the Music composer

Tony Morales is a well-known and respected composer who has been nominated for an Emmy and whose work can be found in a wide range of film and TV forms. Movies and TV shows like Reacher, Scorpion, Elena of Avalor, and the CNN original series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico have used his music.

For Fubar season 2, Morales is back with a tightly structured musical experience that fits with the show's mood. His work includes exciting action scenes and quieter emotional moments, and the music keeps the story going.

Some songs, like Missile Launch and Low on Ammo, build suspense, while Greta's Lair and Still in Love with Emma focus on personal conflict and connection. Morales's method makes sure that the soundtrack isn't just background noise, it's an important part of the story.

Plot of the series

In Fubar season 2, Luke and Emma Brunner are hiding because their CIA identities have been leaked. For a short time, there is peace, but then a new enemy appears. In the guise of a bad guy named Theodore Chips, Dante Cress comes up with a plan to destroy the world's power grid and launch a nuclear attack in order to rebuild society from the ashes.

While the Brunner family is getting ready for this emergency, Luke finds out that Greta, the woman he used to love but thought was dead, is involved in the terrorist plot. Greta is hired to mess up important grid points.

At first, she wants money, but after she gets back in touch with Luke, her goals change. At a key moment, Greta changes her mind and gives her life to stop the nuclear launch. Emma's help is what saves her. Emma pretends that Greta is dead to give her a second chance at life.

It turns out that Tina was lying to her Russian contacts to protect her team after she was caught as a spy. She is exchanged for another agent and left open to attack, which is why Barry and Aldon decide to save her. Emma says no to a promotion at the CIA so she can keep leading her own team. Luke, on the other hand, says he is retiring, but leaves the door open for him to come back.

In the meantime, Carter and Donnie run away after killing someone by accident and are sent to Greenland.

Fubar season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

