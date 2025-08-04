George’s fate in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 shocked me, and now I’m worried about what’s coming ahead

Julian Fellowes's The Gilded Age season 3 continues the increased conflict between old money and new ambition. Bertha Russell breaks social conventions by supporting divorced women and pressuring to give a Newport ball, and George gambles everything on a deal to secure the coast-to-coast railroad empire. Their marriage continues to be strained by secrets and ambition, and family tensions are heightened as Larry and Marian's engagement ends in shambles.In episode 7 of The Gilded Age season 3, George's seeming business success turns fatal when a gunman invades his office. With Clay, his dismissed advisor, as the prime suspect, George's survival is in question. If he is killed, the Russell empire may topple, calling for a new leader to step up. If he lives, a much colder and calculated George might take over the season finale.What could George's death mean for the rest of The Gilded Age season 3? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Gilded Age season 3, George Russell's ambition gets to a fevered pitch. Having survived severe financial pressure, George barely escapes bankruptcy owing to his son Larry's shrewd acquisition of land in Arizona that is rich in copper. This sudden windfall returns George's hold on the railroad empire and puts him in line to inherit the Illinois Central Line.But just as he starts to relish his victory, episode 7 serves up a gut-punching narrative. Towards the end of the episode, George is the target of an attempted assassination. A man dressed as a courier shoots George's secretary and puts the gun to his head. The screen cuts to black before we find out whether he survives or not.This cliffhanger is particularly jarring because George, who was once the infallible railroad tycoon, has been subtly unravelling all season. His marriage to Bertha also seems to be falling apart as they both keep secrets and exercise power separately. George, more isolated than ever, also exhibits signs of moral rigidity with his ruthless business practices and unbending pride, gaining him adversaries.The top suspect in the attack seems to be Clay, his newly dismissed advisor. Clay is familiar with the inner dynamics of George's office and has a history of ruthless behavior. Should George live, the incident could further intensify the power vacuum in his marriage and make him pursue revenge.If he doesn't survive, the Russell dynasty might break, giving rise to a new leader. Either way, this turning point rewrites the future of The Gilded Age season 3 and shows that there is no fortune is impenetrable.Morgan Spector on the ending of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with TV Line published on August 3, 2025, the actor who portrays George Russell opened up about his thoughts on the ending of the latest episode of The Gilded Age season 3. Morgan Spector stated that he was quite thrilled by the way events turned out for his character.Spector said that the incident was quite historically accurate and that the show's unexpected trajectory excites him.&quot;(George’s shooting) just didn’t feel like the kind of thing that would happen on The Gilded Age. I’m thrilled the more we get to expand the world,&quot; he explained.Carrie Coon reaffirmed his thoughts by stating that:&quot;It started with how we kicked things off in the Wild West (in the season premiere). It was signaling to the audience that this is not Season 2. We’re doing new things,&quot; she added.Also read: The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Gladys marry the Duke of Buckingham?The Gilded Age season 3 is available to stream on HBO Max