Gloria Aiken's crime - A detailed case overview

Gloria Aiken was responsible for the murder and dismemberment of George Frazier in 2008. Her crime stunned the sleepy town of Ennis, Texas, and ended up making national headlines.

The disturbing murder case was covered on Snapped (series 30, episode 19). This episode focused on Gloria Aiken's motives, which are believed to be monetary gain and her extramarital affair. The episode traced the investigation of the murder that would lead to Aiken's conviction.

Gloria Aiken murdered George Frazier

George Frazier, originally from Brooklyn, relocated with Aiken and their daughter to Ennis, Texas, in search of a slower-paced life. Aiken, a correctional officer at Hutchins State Jail, attended community college.

On February 18, 2008, Aiken reported Frazier missing, saying he left the night before to visit a friend and never returned.

There were some red flags at the outset. Aiken referenced him in the past tense and said he had left behind his wallet and busted phone. There was also a suggestion that he may have had trouble with some individuals who may have been connected to the Mexican Mafia.

On March 1, 2008, a leg was discovered at Bardwell Lake, which was later confirmed to be of Frazier via DNA testing. Frazier's dismembered head and trunk were later located at Richland Chambers Lake, among other remains.

Police were finally able to obtain a search warrant for a more exhaustive search of Aiken's home. During the search, investigators discovered traces of blood in the bathroom and living room, and her Jeep. They also discovered a baseball bat with blood and hair on it.

Investigators concluded Frazier had likely been killed in the house, but had not been dismembered there because only a small amount of blood was found inside the house. Investigators also learned that Aiken had started getting rid of Frazier's belongings shortly after she reported him missing.

Gloria Aiken was sentenced to 12 years in prison

It was revealed that Aiken had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a co-worker while working at the jail. She had been lying to the gentleman, claiming that she lived with wealthy aunts. She even asked him to move in with her.

The most significant motive was discovered when investigators found that Frazier had a $250,000 life insurance policy with Aiken as the beneficiary.

Aiken's boyfriend was willing to wear a wire to obtain a confession from her, but the confrontation escalated, and the police had to move in to prevent further conflict. This way, the confession opportunity was lost. With no confession and no eyewitnesses, the case stalled.

Eventually, Aiken moved to South Carolina, collecting the insurance payout. In 2014, a new prosecutor looked into the case, and a grand jury indicted Aiken.

She was arrested in May of 2014 and extradited to Texas. In 2017, Gloria Aiken pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to Oxygen, Aiken is incarcerated at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas. She is scheduled to be released in May 2026.

Interested viewers can watch the Snapped episode about Gloria Aiken on Oxygen or stream the episode on Peacock.

