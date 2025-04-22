Government Cheese Season 1 is a comedy-drama series that explores the adventures of the quirky Chambers family. It was created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr and is based on Hunter's original short film. Starring David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers, the series follows the character's journey after he is released from prison, as he attempts to reconnect with his family and work on his unique business plan.

As Oyelowo plays the role of the father in the Chambers family, Simone Missick stars in Government Cheese Season 1 as his smart and steadfast wife, Astoria Chambers. Evan Ellison portrays the character of their oldest son, Einstein Chambers, and Jahi Di'Allo Winston comes in as the youngest son, Harrison Chambers.

Government Cheese season 1 is an ongoing Apple TV original that was released on April 16, 2025. This series is a joint production of Apple Studios, MACRO, Street Carr Productions, Ventureland, and Yoruba Saxon Productions. Executive producers of the show include David Oyelowo, Ayesha Carr, Paul Hunter, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, and Ali Brown.

The cast and characters of Government Cheese Season 1

David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers

David Oyelowo plays the role of Hampton Chambers in Government Cheese season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

Acclaimed actor David Oyelowo plays the role of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict who returns from prison with big dreams and plans for his family. A witty and determined father, Hampton makes earnest efforts to win the affection of his family and bring financial security to their lives. While in prison, he designs a self-sharpening drill, which, he claims, would turn the Chambers into the 'toast of Chatsworth'. Things take a turn as he finds himself struggling with troubles from his past. Some of Oyelowo's key works include Lawman: Bass Reeves (2023), Queen of Katwe (2016), Selma (2014), and Lincoln (2012).

Simone Missick as Astoria Chambers

Simone Missick as Astoria Chambers (Image via Apple TV)

Simone Missick stars in Government Cheese Season 1 as the firm and sharp-witted Astoria Chambers, the wife of Hampton Chambers. Hurt by her husband's absence and deeds, she is unbothered by his return and his plans for the family. Her bond with her sons becomes stronger when Hampton is convicted, making them a close-knit unit that Hampton struggles to become a part of when he returns. Simone Missick is known for her roles in All Rise (2019-2023) and Jinn (2018). She played the role of Misty Knight in Marvel's The Defenders (2017), Iron Fist (2018), and Luke Cage (2016-2018).

Evan Ellison as Einstein Chambers

Evan Ellison plays the role of Einstein Chambers in Government Cheese season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

Evan Ellison adds a uniqueness to the plot with his role of Einstein Chambers in Government Cheese season 1. As the elder son of the couple, he stands with Hampton and welcomes him warmly after his return from prison. His dreamy and optimistic demeanour makes him a special part of the Chambers family. Ellison has previously acted in She Came to Me (2023) and Devil in Ohio (2022).

Jahi Di'Allo Winston as Harrison Chambers

Jahi D'Allo Winston as Harrison Chambers (Image via Apple TV)

Jahi D'Allo Winston appears in the series as Harrison Chambers, the youngest son in the Chambers family. Bearing the brunt of his father's past actions, Harrison resents Hampton and openly criticizes his father's actions and ideas. He is bold and not afraid to stand up for the right. His character adds to the uniqueness that makes the Chambers family one of a kind. Winston has previously acted in movies and TV shows such as We Have a Ghost (2023), Charm City Kings (2020), and The Violent Heart (2020).

Bookeem Woodbine as Bootsy

Bookeem Woodbine portrays Bootsy in Government Cheese season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

Bookeem Woodbine features in Government Cheese season 1 as Hampton Chambers' friend, Bootsy. The character connects to Hampton's criminal past and is shown to still be active in the crime field. As Bootsy guides Hampton on his journey to rebuild his life after his prison sentence, his support sometimes takes a risky turn for the protagonist and adds new challenges. Some prominent works featuring Woodbine include Fargo (2015-2020), Halo (2022-2024), and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

Supporting Cast of Government Cheese Season 1

Government Cheese season 1 also includes several other talented actors as the supporting cast, some of whom are listed below:

Jeremy Bobb as Manny Brinks

Julien Heron as Patrice Prevost

Jean-Michael Richaud as Felix Prevost

Kyle Mac as Darius Prevost

Djilali Rez-Kallah as Claude Prevost

Bob Globerman Rabby Marty

London Garcia as Frida

