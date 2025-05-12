Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13: Release date, where to watch, and more

NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13 is scheduled to premiere on May 16, 2025. The crime comedy-drama series premiered on February 23, 2025, and has taken viewers on a wild ride as it unravels the mystery central to the plot. This mystery is the identity of the person whom four members of an elite garden society claimed to have killed.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1. Readers' discretion is advised.

In episode 11 of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1, it was revealed that Keith accidentally impaled himself on a pickax while trying to save Patty's precious quilt from Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice.

In episode 12, titled The Fallow Period, the four friends tried covering it up, but the private investigator following Brett knew what they did and even had proof. Whether the friends and those helping them can keep their secret remains to be seen in episode 13.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 13 releases on May 16, 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 13 is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Release timings for the episodes may vary depending on the region. The table below shows the release timings for viewers across the world:

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Friday, May 16, 2025 5 pm USA (Eastern Time) Friday, May 16, 2025 8 pm Brazil (BRT) Friday, May 16, 2025 9 pm UK (BST) Saturday, May 17, 2025 1 am Central Europe (CET) Saturday, May 17, 2025 2 am India (IST) Saturday, May 17, 2025 5:30 am South Africa (SAST) Saturday, May 17, 2025 2 am Philippines (PHT) Saturday, May 17, 2025 8 am Australia (ACDT) Saturday, May 17, 2025 9:30 am New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, May 17, 2025 1 pm

For viewers who miss the episode at the time of broadcast, it will also be available later on NBC and Peacock. Peacock offers an ad-supported Premium plan for $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan is available for $13.99 per month.

Additionally, the show is available on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 12 recap

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 12 opened with Brett, Alice, Birdie, and Catherine trying to find a pulse on Keith and slow the bleeding, but to no avail. Initially, Alice suggested they should call 911.

After considering the consequences, the group concluded that they would be tried for manslaughter if the matter reached the police, which would be inevitable if Keith were taken to the hospital. So, they come up with a plan to divide and conquer. Meanwhile, Donna went to the police station to report Doug and Brett's fight at the gala.

Catherine and Birdie set out to take Keith's body to the garden in his car, while Alice and Brett went to Patty's house to delete Alice's aggressive messages from her phone. On the way, Catherine and Birdie took a detour to drop Ford and his friend off at a party after meeting them at the gas station.

Brett and Alice's plan almost fell apart when Patty came into the kitchen looking for Keith and even picked up her phone to order food. When Patty could not read the notifications without her glasses and went to fetch them, Alice quickly deleted the messages she had sent in episode 11.

Catherine and Birdie arrived at the garden late due to their detour. The four of them buried Keith and burned his car. The detective that Connor had appointed to find dirt on Brett had clicked pictures of all their activities.

Birdie sought Joel's help with Keith's phone. Initially reluctant, Joel agreed when he learned Birdie was pregnant with his child. Together, Birdie and Joel loaded all the garden tools that might have Keith's DNA on them into the police car's trunk.

Joel sent messages to Patty from Keith's phone to convince her that her husband was alright. He planned to make it look like Keith was escaping his life to start a new one. Meanwhile, the detective seemed to have other plans.

What to expect in Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 13?

Patty was unaware of Keith's plight in episode 12, but that could change if she contacts Doug—or vice versa—in the upcoming episode and finds out that Keith is actually missing.

Alice is quite shaken after the ordeal, as Keith was her father-in-law. The next episode will likely reveal whether Alice succumbs to the moral pressure and confesses to the police or chooses to remain silent and keep Keith’s death buried.

The private detective tracking Brett's actions has big plans for the information he has about the gardening group. At the end of the episode, during a phone call with his daughter, he mentioned that he had found a way to pay her huge tuition fees.

The stakes will be high for each character in episode 13, as the truth about Keith's death coming out will tear all of their lives apart.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

