Hacks Season 3 finale: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

HBO Max is all set to close the curtains on Hacks Season 3 with its final episode titled Bulletproof. The ninth episode of the comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder is set to be released on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PT.

After parting ways at the end of the second season, Hacks Season 3 saw comedian Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels reunite as friends. In the penultimate episode, the former finds herself in a sticky situation when old clips of her offensive jokes resurface online. This threatens to shatter Deborah's life-long dream of becoming a late-night talk show host which she is in the cusp of attaining.

Hacks Season 3 finale will see Deborah adjusting to a new career and further explore Ava and Marcus' stories.

When will Hacks Season 3 finale be released?

The ninth and final episode of Hacks Season 3 titled Bulletproof is set to air on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PT. Given below is a complete release schedule for the episode across different time zones.

Time Zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 3:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:30 PM

Where to watch Hacks Season 3 finale?

Hacks is available exclusively on the streaming platform Max. The third season of the show premiered on the OTT service on May 2, 2024, with the first two episodes released simultaneously.

Viewers can watch the show by using a Max subscription for $9.99 and $15.99(Ad-free).

Hacks Season 3 Episode 8 recap

The penultimate episode of Hacks Season 3 titled Yes, And begins with Deborah Vance facing a scheduling conflict. She has been double-booked for a UC Berkeley ceremony and Palm Springs Pride. Choosing Berkeley for the career boost, she hopes to impress a New Yorker writer who is finalizing an article about her.

However, her plan unravels when a viral video surfaces, showcasing Deborah's racist and ableist jokes from decades past. As the clips gain traction, Deborah and her assistant Ava debate the best response. Ava suggests an apology, but Deborah resists, claiming comedians should not apologize for their jokes. The controversy intensifies, affecting Deborah’s honorary degree ceremony.

Forced to confront the backlash, Deborah reluctantly attends a town hall meeting to listen to offended students. Meanwhile, Marcus spends a chaotic weekend at a Palm Springs party house, juggling personal and professional challenges. He deals with upset fans at the House of Vance event, manages potential business changes involving QVC, and has a tumultuous encounter with a Deborah fan.

Deborah's eventual apology and willingness to learn earns her a positive New Yorker profile, securing her the desired late-night hosting job. The news is confirmed by Jimmy, who arrives with the official confirmation of her hosting job. Surrounded by her supportive team, Deborah shares a meaningful moment with Ava, reflecting on their hard-won success and the deep bond they've formed.

This episode critiques the concept of cancel culture, illustrating that famous individuals like Deborah often face minimal consequences. Despite the initial outrage, Deborah's career remains intact, emphasizing that accountability for the wealthy and famous is often superficial.

The finale of the show is expected to depict Deborah preparing for her new career while exploring Ava and Marcus' potential separation from the older comedian.

