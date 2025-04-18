Hacks season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

With three episodes down, audiences are looking forward to the release of Hacks season 4 episode 4, scheduled for Thursday, April 24, 2025. The episode will be available on Max starting at 9 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on the day of its release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Episode 3 of the show ended with Deborah getting warned by the people at her new late-night talk show for violating HR regulations. The allegations included her coercing new writers into consuming drugs and visiting a strip club during a writers' retreat in Las Vegas. She and Ava also faced allegations of creating a hostile work environment, making it difficult for the others to work.

Based on the complaints, Deborah and Ava were advised to keep the HR representative present during all their discussions. This was suggested so that they could be sure there were no more violations.

Release date and time of Hacks season 4 episode 4

As previously mentioned, episode 4 of Hacks season 4 will release on HBO Max this Thursday at 9 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT. However, the episode's release time will vary depending on the time zone from which Max is accessed. To clear any confusion, a table has been provided below, highlighting the release timings based on the time zones from which the streaming platform is accessed.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time April 24, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time April 24, 2025 8:00 pm Mountain Time April 24, 2025 7:00 pm Eastern Time April 24, 2025 9:00 pm Argentina Time April 24, 2025 10:00 pm Central European Summer Time April 25, 2025 3:00 am

How to watch Hacks season 4 episode 4?

Hacks season 4 episode 4 will be available on Max (Image via Getty)

Hacks season 4 episode 4 will be exclusively available for viewing on HBO Max for all those subscribed to the platform, at no additional cost. However, those without subscriptions will have to subscribe to the platform to watch the show. Prices start at $9.99 a month and extend up to $20.99 a month.

Having mentioned that, there are only certain areas where Max is available. In case anyone is not able to access the platform from a particular area, they can use the assistance of a VPN. But they must do so only after verifying with the area-wise rules regarding the same.

Some of the best VPNs that function well in such scenarios are Express VPN and Nord VPN. Both these sources provide hassle-free viewing with minimal hindrances. That being said, people can also opt for several other free-to-use and secure VPNs available online.

What happened in Hacks season 4 episode 3?

In Hacks season 4 episode 3, Deborah got a complaint from the HR of the late-night talk show she will host, for taking her new writers on a retreat to Las Vegas. She also got in trouble for pressuring them into doing things they didn't agree to.

After Ava suggested that she go easy on the writers and allow them to loosen up, Deborah took the newly recruited writers to a casino. This was followed by trips to a party bus where a man arrived with a suitcase full of drugs. She then took them to a race arena where a select few raced to win a prize amount set by Deborah. Additionally, she also took the writers to a strip club.

When Deborah and Ava returned to LA with the writers after achieving a breakthrough, Deborah faced an HR complaint for everything that occurred in Las Vegas. Both Ava and Deborah were also told that their constant quarrels caused a hostile work environment for the writers. Following the complaints, they were asked to work under the strict vigilance of the HR.

What to expect in Hacks season 4 episode 4?

With Deborah and Ava's actions likely being strictly monitored in the upcoming episode, audiences will probably see the two navigating their differences and working as a team. Although they were already trying to do that after learning about the pressure of making the late-night show a success, there was no considerable progress.

In the upcoming episode, the two will likely put more effort as the HR of the company they are working for will also be involved. This will leave them with even less room to fight. Besides this, the audience can also expect a lot of ideas and pitches coming from the writers and Ava in the upcoming episode.

Hacks season 4 episodes 1 to 3 are currently streaming on Max.

