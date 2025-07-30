“He Liked the Idea of a Festival With His Name on It”: How Viewers Are Responding to the Surprising Turn of Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Audience reactions to Netflix’s Trainwreck docuseries have been largely mixed, but Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 has stood out as an exception. This installment managed to resonate with the viewers, offering a mix of nostalgia, absurd internet culture, and light social commentary that aligned more closely with fan expectations.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 follows Matty Roberts, the 20-year-old who created the Facebook event "Storm Area 51, they can't stop all of us," and explores how this online post evolved from an Internet joke to a real-life media spectacle. It involved millions of users, military intervention, and concluded with a strange, internet-energy-driven get-together.

Viewers have expressed mixed feelings about Trainwreck: Storm Area 51. Many commented on Matty Roberts' intentions and actions.

One viewer commented on Roberts' motive behind the whole incident:

"YES! And him saying „after all the work i have done“ several times during this documentary, made me angry. What work? He did not do ANYTHING. He was just sitting around, scrolling social media and giving a few interviews. He liked the idea of a festival, with his name on it. But he did not want to do any work. He was waiting ariund for othe people to do it for him." the comment read.

Screenshot from a Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

A few viewers compared Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 to the other trainwreck episodes:

"The other trainwreck series were more of a trainwreck, this ended up being pretty solid." the comment read.

"The other trainwrecks are 5/10. They're fine. Woodstock is a 10/10 and Astroworld is a 7/10. I haven't watched this one yet, but it sounds like it's good." another comment read.

Some viewers commented on the actions of Matty Roberts:

"Matty is a f**king idiot omg. I feel so bad for that woman in Rachel.", one user noted.

"After watching this & the project x documentary, my takeaway is people like Matty Roberts & Jorik Clarck don't have enough going on in their lives & need to get off the internet & go touch grass," another user commented

While others felt sorry for Matty Roberts;

"My biggest takeaway was feeling sorry for that Matty kid… just an immature Reddit keyboard warrior with no friends or social skills, got in way over his head and didn’t know when to quit,"said this reddit user.

A few also commented on how the show was longer than it needed to be:

"This could have been 20 min yt video," commented this netizen.

"This really didn’t need to be 2 episodes", another user suggested.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 elaborates on the fallout in the desert

Netflix has released Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 on July 29, 2025, which takes a look back at one of the internet's weirdest viral moments, when a Facebook meme turned into a potential national security concern.

According to Forbes, Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 is the final edition in Netflix's Trainwreck series. It explores how a humorous social media post escalated to a federal concern, resulting in real-world consequences.

The original event, named “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” was created in June 2019 by a 20-year-old Matty Roberts. According to Vox, the post invited folks to “Naruto run” past security at Area 51 and “see them aliens.”

For context, the Naruto run is a distinctive running style that became popular through the anime Naruto. In that show, the characters used to sprint with their bodies tilted forward and their arms stretched backward.

What started as a meme quickly gained traction, with over 3.5 million Facebook users marking themselves “going” or “interested.” The post’s virality attracted federal agencies, resulting in the U.S Air Force issuing a public warning and the FAA restricting airspace over the area near Area 51.

Two music festivals were planned in response: Alienstock in Rachel, Nevada, and Storm Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko.

As noted in a Vox article, Roberts backed out of Alienstock just days before the festival due to safety concerns and disagreements with some community members regarding the event's organization. Instead, he chose to use sponsor funds to host an alien-themed party in Las Vegas.

On the day of the event, Alienstock attracted approximately 1,500 people, while only about 40 people gathered at the gates at Area 51. According to CBS News, no one entered the military base, and the crowd was peacefully dispersed with the assistance of the local authorities and the Nevada National Guard.

While Area 51 is formally identified as an "open training range", its enigmatic nature has long generated conspiracy theories, especially those involving extraterrestrial life.

According to The Guardian, Contributors to the fascination with Area 51 include individuals like Bob Lazar, who claims to have worked on alien equipment at the base, among others.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 29, 2025.

