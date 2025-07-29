How a meme almost started a war - Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 incident that nearly went too far 

During a time when internet jokes often spill over into real life, Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 documents one of the strangest moments in recent history. It centers on an incident where a Facebook meme unexpectedly transformed into a potential national security threat.

After going viral in June 2019 as a brief satirical post, it eventually attracted millions of viewers, comprehensive media attention. Notably, the post drew attention from federal agencies, as per Time magazine.

The incident eventually grew into a large-scale gathering that led to a government response, restricted airspace, and public safety measures in a remote Nevada location. This viral chain of events is now featured in Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, premiering on July 29, 2025.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 documents a joke that went viral and then got serious

The event began when 20-year-old Matty Roberts jokingly created a Facebook event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" in 2019. The premise was simple and absurd: a large number of people rushing the gates of a classified U.S. Air Force base, which has become synonymous with alien conspiracies, as reported by Vox.

The caption, "Let's see them aliens," provided a humorous tone, but the post's virality quickly became serious. Over 3.5 million users marked themselves as "going" or "interested." As reported by CNET, what began as a joke took a sharp turn when the US Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews issued a public statement:

"The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."

According to Forbes, the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace above the base, stopping emergency and media flights. The meme escalated into a situation requiring national security planning, as documented by Trainwreck: Storm Area 51.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 elaborates on the fallout in the desert

As the online anticipation grew, the real-world logistics began to fall apart. Some people began to plan the potential festival-like gatherings near Area 51, with names like Alienstock, and registered the domains for promotional use.

Storm Area 51 Basecamp set up a commercial event in Hiko on the same weekend, and Flower blasted out a press release. Matty Roberts initially partnered with the Little A'Le' Inn in Rachel, Nevada. However, Roberts pulled out, citing safety reasons and the inadequate infrastructure of the venue as reported by CBS News.

He later withdrew sponsorship from a planned alien-themed party in Las Vegas.

A few people made an attempt to promote Alienstock in Rachel without Matty Roberts, and only around 1,500 people showed up in Rachel, far fewer than the millions who had marked "interested" or "going" online.

On the actual date, the total number of people who arrived at the gates of Area 51 was around 40. However, as reported by CBS News, no one breached the perimeter or attempted to do so.

The Nevada National Guard, local law enforcement, and private security worked together with plans to disperse the essentially harmless but unusual crowd without resulting in confrontation. Though the "storming" never happened, the incident highlighted how internet culture can blur the line between humor and real-world consequences.

Area 51 is officially referred to as an "open training range" by the U.S. government and has long been surrounded by conspiracy theories. Figures like Bob Lazar, who claimed to have worked on alien technology at the site, only fueled public fascination, as per Time Magazine.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 notes how a meme evolved into a piece of national concern, revealing the fine line between digital mischief and real-world consequences.

The documentary is more than a retelling of the events; it scrutinizes how humor, faith, and internet culture interfaced in a Nevada desert, an unexpected moment now etched into modern history.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 will be available to stream on Netflix from July 29, 2025.

