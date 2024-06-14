Hijack Season 2: Full list of cast and crew

Fans of the gripping Apple TV+ series have highly anticipated Hijack Season 2. The first season of Hijack concluded with a fascinating finale which left the fans wanting more. Following the success of its first season, the show continues to build excitement with its thrilling plot and talented cast.

In Hijack Season 2, Idris Elba returns as Sam Nelson, the skilled negotiator who saved the day in the first season. The creators, George Kay and Jim Field Smith have not yet unveiled the plot or the characters keeping the new season shrouded in mystery.

This high-octane British thriller ranks among the most popular shows on Apple TV+. The season 1 plot includes a plane taking off for a 7-hour journey from Dubai to London. It gets worse when some hijackers reveal themselves with guns.

A glimpse of the cast of Hijack Season 2

Kay and Field Smith, who also serves as the series' lead director, will produce the new season through their company, Idiotlamp Productions. Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash of 60Forty also serve as executive producers.

Hijack Season 2 brings together a mix of returning stars and new talents, promising another season of intense drama. Here’s a detailed look at the cast and crew:

Main Cast

1) Idris Elba as Sam Nelson

Idris Elba will reprise his role as Sam Nelson, the protagonist who is a corporate negotiator. Elba’s performance has been noteworthy in the first season of the series, and his return ensures continuity and excitement for fans.

2) Toby Jones

A BAFTA winner known for roles in Captain America: The First Avenger, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Toby Jones is set to join the cast.

3) Lisa Vicari

Lisa Vicari, recognized for her work in the acclaimed series Dark and Django, is also part of the new season. Lisa's addition to the series hints at intriguing new dynamics in the storyline.

4) Christiane Paul

Image of Christiane Paul

Christiane Paul, an International Emmy winner, known for her roles in FBI: International and Counterpart, is expected to add depth and an international flair to the cast of season 2.

Supporting Cast of Hijack Season 2

1) Archie Panjabi

Supporting character of Hijack Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@archiepanjabi)

Archie Panjabi, known for her roles in The Good Wife and Blindspot, returns to the series, adding continuity and strength to the ensemble.

2) Christine Adams

Christine Adams (Image via Instagram/@officialchristineadams)

Christine Adams, known for her roles in Black Lightning and Batman Begins is expected to return to the series and reprise her role as Sam Nelson's ex-wife Marsha.

3) Max Beesley

Max Beesley (Image via Instagram/@maxbeesley7)

Max Beesley, known for his roles in Jamestown and The Outsider, is also expected to return as DI Daniel O’Farrel.

Other supporting actors we can expect to return are:

Eve Myles

Mohamed Elsandel

Neil Maskell

Jasper Britton

Harry Michell

Aimee Kelly

Ben Miles

The crew of Hijack Season 2

Cast and crew of Hijack Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@moalidirector)

The talented crew behind Hijack Season 2 is led by co-creators George Kay and Jim Field Smith. Their vision and direction have been crucial to the show’s success.

Executive Producers

George Kay

George Kay, the co-creator and executive producer, is integral to the series’ compelling narrative. His storytelling drives the show forward.

Jim Field Smith

Jim Field Smith, the co-creator, executive producer, and lead director, ensures a cohesive vision and execution with his dual role. His direction has been pivotal to the series’ gripping tension and real-time storytelling.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba, alongside starring, also serves as an executive producer. His creative insights and involvement in the production add depth to the series.

Jamie Laurenson

Jamie Laurenson from 60Forty serves as an executive producer, contributing his extensive production experience to maintain the high standards of the show.

Hakan Kousetta

Hakan Kousetta, another executive from 60Forty, brings his production skills to the table, ensuring the quality and consistency of the series.

Tom Nash

Tom Nash, part of the executive production team, helps uphold the production’s excellence and seamless execution.

Hijack Season 2's cast and crew highlight the remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera. The return of Idris Elba as Sam Nelson as well as the new cast members, will bring fresh energy and intrigue to the series.

