House of David season 2 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

House of David season 2 continues to follow the trials and triumphs of King David as he ascends to the throne amidst political intrigue and personal battles. For those keeping track, House of David season 2, episode 4, will release on October 19, 2025. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, allowing viewers across the globe to follow David's journey.The show's plot continues to unfold as David rises to prominence while navigating the treacherous waters of court politics. David's troubles as a leader and family man intensify as his rivalry with King Saul develops.David's fame grows, the stakes rise, and each episode shows more about what happened after he became powerful. People are on the edge of their seats as political games are played, alliances change, and power struggles occur.The new season starts where the last one left off, with things getting worse in Saul's court. As the political situation changes in the next episodes, David will have to deal with enemies inside and outside the court.Release time of House of David season 2 episode 4 for All major time zones House of David season 2, episode 4 is set to release on Sunday, October 19, 2025. As with the previous episodes, it will air at different times based on your location. Here is a breakdown of the release time across major time zones:RegionRelease TimeRelease DatePacific Time (PT)12:00 AM (Midnight)October 19, 2025Eastern Time (ET)3:00 AMOctober 19, 2025British Summer Time (BST)8:00 AMOctober 19, 2025Central European Time (CET)9:00 AMOctober 19, 2025India Standard Time (IST)12:30 PMOctober 19, 2025Gulf Standard Time (GST)11:00 AMOctober 19, 2025Japan Standard Time (JST)4:00 PMOctober 19, 2025Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)5:00 PMOctober 19, 2025How many episodes are left in season 2?There will be 8 episodes in season 2 of House of David. Three episodes have already come out, and there are still five more to go. On November 16, 2025, the last episode will air.Recap of House of David season 2 episode 3Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/@Wonder Project)Episode 3 starts with Queen Ahinoam ordering the execution of Besai, a priestess who has tampered with the law. Abner, though initially ordered to carry out the execution, spares her life and urges her to leave Israel.However, in a surprising turn, Joab secretly kills Besai as she walks away, cementing the consequences of the hidden sins within the court. Meanwhile, the episode focuses on the growing divide between the sisters, Mychal and Mirab. Saul's refusal to undo his marriage arrangement with Mirab further fuels the tension.Mychal confronts Mirab, resulting in a slap that shatters their sisterly bond. People watch the episode to see how David is used politically as he is forced to agree to a marriage he doesn't want, and the forecast casts a dark shadow over his future.After a dangerous ambush, Eshbaal's fate is called into question, which is another important story point. The royal caravan is attacked. Eshbaal and his family are both hurt, but they live. The attack serves as a warning of the risks that lie ahead.The episode highlights the harsh reality of palace politics, where alliances shift, and every decision carries grave consequences.Major events to expect from season 2 episode 4Everything to know about House of David season 2 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/@Wonder Project)David's struggle with court politics: Viewers can expect to see David continue to deal with the tricky world of court politics. King Saul's allies are becoming more and more against him as he becomes more famous, and David has to make tough decisions to protect his future.A new threat to David's kingdom: As David gets stronger, new threats start to show up. In this episode, there will be new characters and groups, each with their own goals. At the same time, David will be facing more problems from old enemies and past allies.A shocking betrayal: Expect another change in how power works in Saul's court. David will be betrayed, endangering his safety and making his ascent harder. This treason will last and cause future wars.All the released episodes of House of David season 2 are streaming on Wonder Project, available with a subscription to Prime Video.