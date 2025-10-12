House of David season 2 episode 3 ending explained: What happened to Besai at the end?

House of David season 2 has returned with episode 3 on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at 3 am ET, streaming on Wonder Project via Amazon Prime Video. After last week’s two-episode premiere, the show now settles into a weekly cadence. The new hour arrives as David’s fame grows and King Saul’s unease deepens.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from House of David season 2 episode 3. Reader’s discretion is required.Yes—the episode ends confirming that Besai is dead; Abner spares her, but Joab secretly kills her as she walks away. The fallout reshapes loyalties inside Saul’s household while a separate ambush throws Eshbaal’s future into question.The chapter pushes David to accept a marriage he does not want, turns sister against sister, and hints at a prophecy that could topple the throne.Does the episode end with Besai’s death, and what chain of events does it trigger?The ending of House of David season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@Wonder Project)The closing stretch locks in the answer: Besai dies. After Queen Ahinoam orders the priestess’s execution to cover her past tampering with the law, Abner rides out to do the deed. Conscience stops him.He instructs her to permanently leave Israel after sparing her. The lethal blow is delivered from behind the scenes by Joab, who was subtly placed in command as a backup. A falsehood will replace Besai when she falls and return to Gibeah. This final image alters the hour; House of David's second season demonstrates how private errors may result in public conflict.Ahinoam believes she has eliminated one threat to her secret, but she has actually created two: Abner, who is now open about her plan, and Joab, whose silence makes him more devoted to the queen.Saul's earlier decision to confine Ahinoam to the palace and elevate the maidservant Kazia as escort makes sense, but it arrives too late to save Besai. The ending confirms the court is ruled less by law than by whispers and knives.Who attacked the royal caravan, and how does the ambush reshape Eshbaal's fate? On the road back from Daan, where Eshbaal sought to mend his scandal by marrying Dinah, black-robed raiders assault the royal caravan. Jonathan is nearly strangled before David cuts in to save him, and the party fights its way home. The attackers are unnamed, but the hour strongly links them to the hooded group that once took Eshbaal captive.If so, the ambush is more than random violence—it is targeted pressure. In the wreckage, Dinah loses her family; with Yahir and kin slain, her path narrows toward a marriage that now seems unavoidable.The attack in House of David season 2 holds many lives captive at once: it chains Dinah to the palace, hides Eshbaal's past rejection by making him a public &quot;savior,&quot; and gives Saul a new mystery that he tells Abner to look into. It's still not clear if Eshbaal knew this storm was coming, but the result is good for him. David's plea to Saul and the delayed wedding in House of David season 2 episode 3The ending of House of David season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@Wonder Project)David goes to the king, certain that he was mistakenly linked to Mirab rather than Mychal. Saul is unwilling to turn around. He tells David that he created a shepherd who became a commander and a member of the royal dynasty; David should be appreciative rather than demanding.Cornered, David accepts Mirab but begs a delay so hearts can adjust. Saul agrees to postpone. This beat in House of David season 2 shows David choosing patience over revolt, even as the court sharpens around him.Sisterhood shattered at the tableSaul carelessly tells Mychal that Mirab asked to wed David. Mychal confronts Mirab, slaps her, and later points out that she is spilling wine while pouring, signaling she wants "more than her share" back. Ahinoam scolds Mirab for acting without counsel.The rift hardens—another fracture House of David season 2 turns into leverage for enemies inside the palace.Saul's reckoning with Ahinoam and Kazia's riseSaul finds out from Kazia, the maidservant, that Ahinoam changed religious law with Besai by using his thumbprint when he was ill. He assigns Kazia to go with the family to the tabernacle while he keeps the queen confined inside the palace.The monarch makes it clear that there can be no more secrets. However, the damage has already been done; Besai's passing demonstrates that the cover-up is still prevalent in House of David season 2.Eshbaal recounts Saul a story about exile, being taken prisoner by men in black robes, torture, and a bold escape. However, the king loses patience when he boasts that he once sat on the throne while Saul was away. Saul was aware beforehand.He chastises Eshbaal for being dishonest and ambitious. Although the lesson is successful, the event implies that Eshbaal's goals are dormant.The Daan mission: persuasion, consent, and a trap sprungThe ending of House of David season 2 episode 3 (Image via YouTube/@Wonder Project)David, Jonathan, and Eliab escort Eshbaal to Daan. Yahir refuses Eshbaal at first, burned by earlier humiliation. David persuades him: reconciliation will raise Daan and calm Israel.Yahir yields—then the caravan is ambushed on departure. Dinah later reveals she and Eshbaal had not been intimate; Yahir's past claim of "defilement" was leverage. In House of David season 2, that lie dies with him, clearing a path for a marriage that now looks like rescue but tastes like coercion.Adriel's return and a dangerous hint about the anointedWhen chronic turncoat Adriel of Judah shows up, he is apprehended. Using the prophet's visit to a house in Bethlehem as evidence, he makes the startling claim that he knows who Samuel appointed as Israel's next king. The name is left unsaid in House of David season 2, hinting to the future fuse that Saul will light and the ensuing storm that would befall David.House of David season 2 episode 3 is streaming on Wonder Project, available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.