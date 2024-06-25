House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3: Release date & time, preview, where to watch, what to expect, and more

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on June 30, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET on HBO, and an R-rated version on the same day and channel at 10:03 pm ET. The upcoming episode will further escalate the tensions between the Greens and the Blacks, where both councils will be seen strategizing for the inevitable war.

The latest episode focused on the aftermath of Prince Jaehaerys’ death, which has certainly weakened Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne. As tensions escalate for both councils, things are expected to get more intense, setting the stage for the Dance of the Dragons. Follow along with the article to learn more about House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 be released?

Rhaenyra, as seen in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 (Image via Max)

As stated above, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 will be released on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Below are the complete release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, July 1, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 1, 2024 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, July 1, 2024 3 am Australian Central Time Monday, July 1, 2024 10:30 am

What to expect from House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 and is there a preview?

The preview teaser of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 showcases Aegon finally joining his council to strategically plan the Greens’ next move against Rhaenyra. Aemond has also been seen actively participating in these discussions.

The preview teaser also sees Daemon arriving at, what appears to be Harrenhall, and the reason behind this is yet to be unveiled. A glimpse of Rhaenyra’s council is seen discussing how they should secure their major assets, which are the dragons, who will be the ultimate weapons for both houses during the war.

However, the teaser sees Rhaenyra being against the decision of dragons fighting dragons, given it will bring more destruction for not only the Greens but Blacks too.

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3

For fans in the U.S. House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 and all the latest installments will be aired on the HBO channel and can be streamed on Max. Unfortunately, for fans in the U.K., neither the broadcasting channel nor the streaming platform is available. However, they can still watch the series on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

The series is also made available on HBO GO for a handful of regions in Southeast Asia. In Australia, the audience can watch it on BINGE. Fans in India can watch House of the Dragon Season 2 on JioCinema.

A brief recap of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2

Aegon Targaryen, as seen in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 (Image via Max)

Episode 2 kicked off with Aegon losing his temper after learning about Prince Jaehaerys’ death. After the Small Council assembled, he demanded a war against Rhaenyra. However, given there was no evidence of Rhaenyra being involved in this, Lord Jasper deemed she could be innocent.

Otto found this as a golden opportunity to damage Rhaenyra’s reputation by suggesting a public funeral. During the processions, a herald chanted “Rhaenyra the Cruel,” making it apparent that the daughter of Viserys was a cold-blooded child killer.

While Cheese’s identity remained a mystery, Blood was caught by the Golden Cloaks. He confessed to Lord Larys that Daemon hired him and the ratcatcher. He was later tortured to death.

Elsewhere at the Dragonstone, Rhaenyra was shell-shocked after learning about Prince Jaehaerys’ death and she eventually suspected Daemon was behind it. After hearing that Rhaenyra couldn’t trust him anymore, Daemon furiously left to Harrenhall on Ceraxes.

Elsewhere at some brothel in Kingslanding, Aemon confessed to an adult worker that he regretted losing his temper, which led to Lucerys death. Ser Criston manipulated Ser Arryk to infiltrate Dragonstone by pretending to be his twin brother.

Ser Arryk, as seen in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 (Image via Max)

Given his loyalty to the crown was questioned he had no choice but to walk down this path, despite knowing there was no coming back from this. At the Red Keep, Otto discovered that Aegon ordered the execution of all ratcatchers, given he couldn’t find the exact perpetrator besides Blood who killed his son.

Otto was utterly disappointed by Aegon’s reckless behavior and condemned him for it. Out of frustration, Aegon stripped Otto from his position and appointed Ser Criston as the new Hand of the King.

After Arryk arrived at Dragonstone, Mysaria, who was given her freedom by Rhaenyra, noticed that he wasn’t Ser Erryk. After arriving at Rhaenyra’s chamber Arryk almost managed to kill her, but Erryk got there in time and saved his queen. The fight between the twin brothers resulted in Arryk’s death.

Overcome with guilt and grief for killing his own brother, Erryk killed himself in front of Rhaenyra. Alicent discovered the recent events and asked her father to go to Highgarden to forge alliance with House Tyrell, and assured him to speak sense into Aegon in the meantime.

After some time, Alicent visited Aegon’s room, only to find his son weeping with sadness. She later found Ser Criston Cole in her room and slapped him a couple of times due to anger and frustration. Ultimately, this led to the two eventually becoming intimate.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.