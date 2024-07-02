In season 2 episode 3 of House of the Dragon titled The Burning Mill, the streets of King’s Landing are seen erupting with people. The recently released installment serves as the calm before the storm - the Dance of the Dragons, the ultimate Targaryen civil war.

This House of the Dragon episode sets off the impending danger, which starts with the Blackwoods vs Brackens. Fans see the first battle, which leads to the fall of the first castle. The episode includes interesting revelations as viewers witness four dragon eggs and link them to Daenerys' dragon eggs in Game of Thrones.

With Westeros getting divided into smaller parts and Daemon infiltrating and capturing Harrenhal, there's much more action and bloodshed to come in the upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon.

Trending

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: TV series Vs. Book comparison

1) Rhaenyra and Alicent's meeting

A scene from House of the Dragon (Image by HBO)

The scene featuring Rhaenyra and Alicent's meeting in the Temple of the Seven is very different from what happened in the book.

While the show sees these two characters having a conversation and clearing out the confusion that took place on the night of King Viserys’s death, this doesn't happen in the books.

In the show House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra clarifies how Viserys was talking about the song of Ice and Fire during his final moments and states that he mentioned Aegon the Conqueror and not Alicent’s son. Alicent goes into denial and says that nothing can be stopped now.

However, in the books, none of this happened, as it was a failed attempt suggested by Grand Maester Orwyle during a council meeting with the king.

2) The dragon eggs

In the show, Rhaenyra gives Rhaena four dragon eggs before sending her to Pentos with both her children, Aegon and Viserys.

In the book, Rhaenyra gave Rhaena three eggs that later became Daenarys' dragons in Game of Thrones. Here fans learn that the four eggs have distinguished colors - red, green, golden, and periwinkle. While one can link the red to Drogon, the green to Rhaegal and the gold to Viseyrion, many wonder about the fourth egg.

The show is now setting up a spoiler alert for the other dragon egg to become Rhaena’s dragon Morning, which happens in the books as well but under vastly different circumstances.

3) Ulf The White

A still of Ulf from House of the Dragon (Image by HBO)

Ulf The White and his origin story ~ In the series, according to Ulf, he claims to be the bastard son of Baelon the Great ~ the father of Daemon and Viserys Targaryen, which would make him their bastard half-brother.

However, in the book Fire and Blood, the lineage of Ulf is never truly defined. According to the book, Baelon from his childhood was close to his sister Alyssa, who would make her the mother of his legitimate children.

He never wavered in his loyalty to her, even after she died. Viserra, Baelon's other sister, would make attempts to seduce him but would receive no response from him. Although it's possible that he sired a bastard at a young age, it's implausible.

4) The character of Helaena

Helaena Targaryen, Alicent's daughter in House of the Dragon, is portrayed as a multi-dimensional yet tragic character, which is also very different from how she was written in the books post the Blood and Cheese tragedy.

In the books, she loses her mind and becomes isolated, whereas the writers in the show give her character a deeper story, where it’s almost like she's explained as a stilted product of a royal upbringing, denied a normal life. Yet they give her an inner world of prophecies.

5) The Battle of the Burning Mill

A still from House of The Dragon (Image by HBO)

Bracken Vs Blackwood ~The Battle of the Burning Mill takes place before Daemon takes Harrenhall in the series, but in the book, it happens sometime after Daemon reaches and takes Harrenhall.

Ser Arryn Bracken is introduced as a new character in the House of the Dragon, while Ser Amos Bracken was originally there in the books. Although the character of Ser Amos Bracken has already been cast in season two, the showrunners may have a different plan for him.

Originally in the books, Ser Amos Bracken slayed Lord Blackwood in single combat during the war of the burning mill and then perished to a Weirwood arrow through the skull.

6) Alys Rivers, The Witch of Harrenhall

Alys Rivers is introduced in House of the Dragon when Daemon Targaryen storms the castle of Harrenhall with Caraxes.

In the Fire and Blood book, Alys Rivers is described by historians of the Seven Kingdoms in various ways. Munkun describes her as a wench who experimented with potions, while Eustace calls her a wood witch.

Mushroom, meanwhile, asserts that Alys Rivers was much older than she appeared and that she was a wet nurse to both Harwinn and Larrys, as well as an enchantress, who once bathed in the blood of virgins to maintain her youth.

Munkun, Eustace and Mushroom are the historians who keep records of everything that happens in the Seven Kingdoms. In the book Fire and Blood, Alys Rivers is attached to a different character that being Aemond Targaryen, while in the show, it's seen as of yet that they are attaching her to Daemon.

House of the Dragon season 2 is now streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback