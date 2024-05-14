House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule: Full list of episodes and release dates

House of the Dragon Season 2 is almost knocking at the door as viewers await the highly anticipated next chapter of the Targaryen saga. Max released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which offered a glimpse of what is to come in the series.

The new trailer shows that the impending war between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) has commenced, and the two sides are locked in numerous battles. House of the Dragon season 2 is scheduled to premiere on HBO and Max on June 16, 2024. The upcoming season will reportedly consist of eight episodes, compared to the ten episodes seen in the first season.

The new season will see loyalties tested and also introduce new characters as every house in Westeros is urged to pick a side as the battle for the Iron Throne goes into full swing. Here is a look at the full list of episodes and the release schedule ahead of the premiere of season 2 of House of the Dragon.

How many episodes are there in House of the Dragon season 2?

The second season of House of the Dragon is scheduled to have a total of eight episodes. The upcoming season has two episodes fewer than the previous season. The second season is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, June 16, 2024, on HBO and Max.

The release schedule for the new season of House of the Dragon will follow the weekly release tactic followed by the streaming platform. House of Dragon season 1 followed a weekly release, and as per HBO, even season 2 is following the same tactic.

As per the release schedule for season 2, there will be no breaks in the weekly release plan. Here is the complete release schedule for House of the Dragon season 2:

Episodes Date

Episode 1 June 16, 2024 Episode 2 June 23, 2024 Episode 3 June 30, 2024 Episode 4 July 7, 2024 Episode 5 July 14, 2024 Episode 6 July 21, 2024 Episode 7 July 28, 2024 Episode 8 August 4, 2024

The episode titles have not yet been revealed by HBO. As per the schedule, the season finale will take place on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Cast members of House of the Dragon season 2

The upcoming season of House of the Dragon will see most major characters from Season 1 reprise their roles. Emma D'Arcy reprises her role as Rhaenyra Targaryen, with Olivia Cooke returning as her adversary, Alicent Hightower.

Matt Smith will return as Daemon Targaryen, along with Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen, and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, among others.

House of the Dragon season 2 will also have new cast members such as Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Where to watch House of the Dragon Season 2?

The second season of House of the Dragon will be exclusively released on HBO. The episodes will also be released for streaming on Max on the same day. Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the series on Sky Atlantic and NowTV.

Similarly, the series will be available for streaming on Bonge and Foxtel in Australia and JioTV in India. House of the Dragon is an exclusive HBO production and is only available for viewing on HBO, Max, and streaming platforms that have partnered with HBO.

What to expect from House of the Dragon season 2?

Tensions are high in the upcoming season of House of the Dragon. The plot will follow the events of George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood. The succession battle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen will culminate in a full-blown war. The whole of Westeros will be engaged in the war, as evidenced in the latest trailer for the season.

Viewers can expect the season to culminate into the seminal fight, which came to be historically known as the Dance of the Dragons, as mentioned in the Game of Thrones.

Stay tuned for House of the Dragon Season 2, as a raging battle between the two Targaryen factions looms large.