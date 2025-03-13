"How could they end the episode like this" — Daredevil fans frustrated as the show continues its trend of killing off beloved characters

The makers of Daredevil: Born Again left fans devastated after killing off White Tiger in the final moments of episode 3. White Tiger, aka Hector Ayala, played by the late Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes, left a huge impression in his three-episode arc on the Disney+ series.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about this. One fan expressed their sadness at White Tiger's death on X, writing:

"How could they end the episode like this😭 i mean they're killing each character once they're close to fan favourite."

Other Daredevil fans also expressed similar sentiments at White Tiger's death and highlighted his impact on the series.

"bru fr like i swear everytime they build these characters to become fan favorites then they just kill em," commented an X user.

"Man I knew that was going to happen and it hurt so much. The only thing I didn't like is that we couldn't see more of him actually being a vigilante and that will always be a hurt for me," wrote another user.

"Could see it coming a mile away but still bummed we never got to see him in action (I know that's not the point). Kamar de los Reyes was excellent in all the courtroom stuff though. Born Again really isn't afraid to keep the dark tone a lot of folks were worried it was gonna lose," said a fan.

Meanwhile, many X users also praised the series for its promising start and expressed their excitement about seeing how the series will unfold over the remaining couple of episodes.

"Episode 3 was a true courtroom drama and I loved every second of it. This is a fantastic show and I’m so impressed with this episode. The ending was absolutely brutal and it made me gasp in shock. Great television. #DaredevilBornAgain," wrote a netizen.

"And Fisk ending with a monologue and PUNISHER at the end, Frank Castle next episode let's go... #DaredevilBornAgain," commented another netizen.

"I could never find "boring" an episode of courtroom drama because lawyer matt is simply one of the greatest things to watch, his absolute flare and confidence while defending his clients through pure bullshit and disregard of everything.... I LOVE HIM #DaredevilBornAgain," wrote a fan.

The plot summary of Daredevil: Born Again so far

The series opens with Matt Murdock facing off against his archnemesis Bullseye, aka Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, while celebrating with his friends Foggy Nelson and Karen Page at their favorite bar in Hell's Kitchen. The expert marksman targets his best friend, Foggy, with a gunshot that ends up killing him. Daredevil comes close to breaking his 'no kill' rule and settles for pushing Dex off a rooftop.

The series jumps one year ahead in time and catches up with Matt, who has resigned his superhero alter-ego and decided to fight crime strictly as a lawyer. To honor Foggy's memory, he opens up a new law firm with the lawyer Kirsten McDuffie.

Elsewhere, the dreaded crime boss Wilson Fisk resurfaces and runs a successful campaign to become the next mayor of New York at the end of episode 1. His wife Vanessa, who runs his criminal enterprise in his absence, is determined to continue her work despite her husband's new role as mayor.

In his inaugural statement, Fisk condemns the actions of masked vigilantes like Daredevil, Punisher, and Spider-Man. But, he is unaware that there is a new vigilante in New York in the form of the White Tiger, who keeps the streets safe in Daredevil's absence.

On New Year's Eve, Hector Ayala (White Tiger) protects a man named Nicky Torres at the subway from two thugs, who turn out to be police officers. During their scuffle, one officer accidentally jumps in front of a moving train. Hector is arrested for killing a police officer and Murdock steps in as his legal counsel.

While preparing for the trial, Matt is shocked to learn that Hector is the crime-fighting vigilante White Tiger. At the trial, his key witness, Torres, turns hostile after seeing all the police officers present inside the courtroom. One of them even has a tattoo of the Punisher's logo on his neck, hinting at a secret organization forming within the police department.

With no other option left to prove his innocence, Matt reveals Hector's secret identity as White Tiger and appeals with the jury to consider his good deeds before reaching their verdict. His unprecedented move works as Hector is acquitted of all charges, and walks out of the courtroom a free man.

However, Hector ignores Matt's advice to lay low for a while, and prowls the streets at night in his suit and amulet to continue his vigilante work. However, he is shot in the head from close range by a hooded man wearing a bullet-proof vest painted with the Punisher logo. Whether he is the real Punisher or a copycat who is brewing trouble will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

The cast and crew of Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again takes place several years after the events of the Daredevil series that aired for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 on Netflix. It is created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord and produced by Rudd Simmons for Disney+.

The series released its first two episodes, titled Heaven's Half Hour and Optics respectively, together on March 4, 2025, on Disney+. The third episode, titled The Hollow of His Hand, was released the next week on March 11, 2025.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk respectively. Other actors to reprise their roles from the Netflix series include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher, and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter / Bullseye.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will arrive weekly on Disney+.

