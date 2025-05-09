How far is MobLand's Antwerp from London? Details explored

The sixth episode of the Paramount+ show MobLand, titled Antwerp Blues, arrived on May 4, 2025. It is a turning point in the story, highlighting how dramatically Seraphina and Brendan's lives are at stake while managing a shady deal in Antwerp, Belgium.

The plot thickens as they try to find their way through the dangerous criminal underworld, and Harry tries desperately to find them. But how far is Antwerp from London? The trip from Antwerp to London is about 196 miles (316 km), and one can take a train, bus, ferry, or plane to get there.

In MobLand's sixth episode of the first season, Antwerp plays a significant part in the story. At the start of the episode, Vron's burned-out car is shown, and Richie is shown crying on his couch in front of family photos.

Following on from the last episode, this one sets the scene in Antwerp, where Seraphina and Brendan are making a dangerous deal for rubies while trying to avoid getting caught by their enemies.

How far is Antwerp from London as shown in MobLand

MobLand uses Antwerp as a key location for episode 6, taking its characters on a perilous journey from London to Belgium. Antwerp is located in northern Belgium, specifically in the Flemish region, along the Scheldt River. The distance from London to Antwerp is roughly 196 miles (316 km), which is about a three to four-hour journey depending on the mode of transportation.

There are several ways for travelers to get from London to Antwerp. The fastest way to get from London to Antwerp is to take a high-speed train like Eurostar, which goes between London and Brussels. From there, one can change to a local train.

Flying to the location is another option. There are a number of airlines that offer direct flights between London and Brussels. Antwerp is only a short train or bus ride away from Brussels. One can also take the bus or ferry for a more scenic trip, but it might take longer. The diversity of travel options highlights the ease with which one can reach this bustling Belgian city.

Antwerp's significance in MobLand extends beyond its geographical proximity to London. The city has become a symbol of the dark, criminal dealings that unfold in the series.

In the show, Seraphina and Brendan run away to Antwerp to finish a shady deal involving valuable rubies. They decide to hide out in Antwerp, which raises the stakes for everyone and sets up a dramatic showdown. Along this journey, the characters have to face not only the law but also their own morals, which is a turning point in the story.

How does MobLand episode 6 connect to Antwerp?

MobLand episode 6 shows Seraphina and Brendan going to Antwerp to finish a deal involving a valuable ruby. This is a primary scene in the show where danger and betrayal come face-to-face with the characters.

At the start of the episode, there is a dramatic scene that shows what happened after Vron's car bombing. Richie is left in despair after his wife's death.

As the story goes on, it is shown that Harry is after Seraphina and Brendan. Even though their family relationships are tense and they are involved in the criminal underworld, the siblings' mission in Antwerp is clear. They need to make a complicated deal while avoiding the dangerous forces that are closing in on them.

To ensure the deal goes smoothly, they meet with Lorenzo, an expert in private security. But their plans are thrown off when Harry shows up in Antwerp in a private helicopter to confront them.

The situation gets even more complicated when Conrad's wife, Maeve, tells Richie where Seraphina is. Richie's men show up in Antwerp, and a shootout stops the deal before it can go through.

As Brendan and Seraphina get ready to finish their deal, the tension builds up to a violent peak. A lot of heavily armed men are in the room where the exchange is happening, and the air is thick with excitement. The lights go out just as the deal is about to end, leaving the room deep in darkness. This leads to a terrible gunfight in which Lorenzo and several other people are killed.

Seraphina and Brendan are both able to find cover in the chaos that follows, but their safety doesn't last long. At the end of the episode, both siblings are under attack by rival hitmen. After the violent ending of episode 6, it's not clear what will happen to the characters, and the city of Antwerp becomes a symbol of the bad forces at work.

MobLand episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

