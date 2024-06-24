How is Homelander's origins different in The Boys show than in comics? Details explored

The Boys season 4 episode 4 titled "Wisdom of the Ages" saw the show dive even further into the origins of Homelander. The episode particularly focused on Hoemlander revisiting The Vought lab he was created in and facing his demons from the past so that he could reconnect with his humanity better. However, in refacing those demons - Antony Starr gave one scary performance.

The majority of The Boys season 4 episode 4 focused on Homelander torturing the scientists who experimented on him as a kid, and the episode ultimately ended with all of them being killed by the supe. It went deeper into why Homelander is how he is, and also showcased the horrors that he went through as a child.

However, it's still to be stated that there are some differences in the show's version of the character from how his origins were displayed in the comics. The biggest one being, that the show has explicitly stated in the past that Homelander was Soldier Boy's kid, whereas in the comics, that isn't the case at all.

Homelander's origins from The Boys show explored

In The Boys show, Homelander, better known as John in those days, was born in 1981. He was made with Soldier Boy's DNA, who during those times was considered America's greatest superhero, and his mother was a random woman who gave birth to him, and not many details about her are available. Growing up, he spent most of his life in a Vought lab where he was created.

Homelander was born with extraordinary superpowers, and as a kid wasn't all evil, however, the circumstances he was raised in changed him completely. To turn him into the strongest and greatest superhero in the world, the scientists at Vought kept pushing him which led to him becoming a narcissistic psychopath. He was put through extremely painful experiments, with one involving him being burnt alive to test whether he was indestructible.

All this combined, he would eventually turn out to be the world's strongest and most well-recognized superhero, but everyone knew that behind the scenes he was a monster.

Exploring Homelander's origins in The Boys comic books

In the comic books, Hoemlander's origin story isn't that different, but one of the key changes is that Soldier Boy isn't involved in his creation here at all. Rather, Stormfront's DNA is used to create Homelander. He was experimented on using Compound V before his birth took place as Vought was experimenting with the creation of supes.

While much of his origins played out how it was done in the show - with him being tortured with experiments and turning violent - Vought rather decided to cover up the truth. The company stated that Homelander was discovered as a baby in a crater and that he hailed from the stars.

In the comic book, Homelander is quite different from the show Homelander in many ways. It's revealed that all of the crimes committed by Homelander were actually done by Black Noir, who was a clone of the supe. This ends up being the big twist of the story, but it looks like the show is doing its own thing as Black Noir is dead in the series and Homelander is pretty much responsible for everything he does.

You can check out Antony Starr as Homelander this week when The Boys season 4 episode 4 premieres on Prime Video on June 27, 2024.