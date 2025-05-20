How many episodes are there in Hacks season 4? Episode count and more

Excitement is at an all-time high with Hacks season 4 nearing its end. The latest season of the hit show is only 2 episodes away from its completion. While the show's penultimate episode will be released on May 22, 2025, its concluding episode will be aired on HBO and released on Max on May 29, 2025.

With the release of the upcoming episodes, the overall episode count for Hacks season 4 will be 10, one more than the show's previous season and 2 than the season before that. The only other season that had an episode count similar to season 4 was season 1. Therefore, in a way, the show, with its latest season, is experiencing a full-circle moment.

The episode count of Hacks season 4

As previously mentioned, Hacks season 4 has 10 episodes. The show has already aired eight episodes on HBO and released the same number of episodes on HBO Max. The remaining two episodes will be released every Thursday over the coming weeks.

Having said that, below is a table highlighting the release schedule for all the episodes of season 4 of Hacks. The title for episode 9 is yet to be revealed.

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1 Big, Brave Girl April 10, 2025 2 Cover Girls April 10, 2025 3 What Happens in Vegas April 17, 2025 4 I Love L.A. April 24, 2025 5 Clickable Face May 1, 2025 6 Mrs. Table May 8, 2025 7 D’Christening May 15, 2025 8 Witch of the Week May 15, 2025 9 To be announced May 22, 2025 10 Heaven May 29, 2025

About Hacks season 4

In Season 4 of Hacks, Deborah Vance finally does what she has dreamt of doing most of her career: hosting her own late-night show. However, her job does not come without challenges.

Deborah has to consistently be good at her job, as the network, as mentioned by them, is taking a risk by hiring a female comic as a late-night host. Additionally, her dynamic with Ava for most of season 4 has been conflicting, leading to additional stress and problems.

While the problems between Deborah and Ava have been resolved, at least temporarily, the pressures of Deborah having to deliver in her late-night show remain. This is normal for people who work in the field; however, for Deborah, it is more about proving a point that she, too, unlike her other male contemporaries, can pull off a late-night show on her shoulders.

An official synopsis for the show, as highlighted by Hulu, reads:

"Deborah Vance has blazed a trail through the male-dominated comedy scene for decades, hustling her way into a prime Las Vegas residency while simultaneously cultivating a successful brand of luxury items and endorsements."

The synopsis highlights the circumstances under which Ava and Deborah meet and notes:

"But after the casino owner threatens to pull back on her nights in favor of younger acts, Deborah’s manager Jimmy pitches another one of his clients, recently outcast television writer Ava, to help freshen up her set. A brutally honest and unpredictably hilarious half-hour series, Hacks explores the dark mentorship that forms between the legendary comedian and her entitled new writing partner."

How has Hacks season 4 been performing among audiences and critics?

Season 4 of Hacks has been doing well among the masses. As of this writing, the show's latest season has a 97 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. From the audience, it has a comparatively lower rating of 63 percent.

The numbers on Metacritic are more promising, with season 4 receiving a Metascore of 90 out of 100 from the critics. Consequently, the audience has given it a user score of 7.3 out of 10.

The next episode of Hacks season 4 airs on HBO on May 22, 2025.

