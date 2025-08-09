How many episodes are there in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (docuseries)? Episode count and more

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills continues the franchise's streak of giving viewers exclusive inside looks at NFL training camps. The docuseries premiered on HBO on August 5, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT. It is also available for streaming on HBO Max. The show is mostly centered on the Buffalo Bills, one of the strongest contenders in the NFL, as they endeavour to win the championship. The Bills are on Hard Knocks for the first time ever, giving fans a close-up look at their training camp as they get ready for the 2025–26 NFL season.Viewers get to see eminent people like head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane, and quarterback Josh Allen in new light. They also witness the hard work, the challenges, and personal moments of both seasoned veterans and up-and-coming rookies.The docuseries features a total of five episodes. Viewers are introduced to rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who quickly becomes a focal point, besides witnessing the ups and downs of the Bills' preparation for the new season.Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills has 5 episodesHard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills consists of five episodes. The episodes air weekly every Tuesday, starting from August 5, 2025. The finale is set to be on air on September 2, 2025. Each episode is scheduled for released at 9 pm ET/PT.Here is the full release date and day breakdown:Episode No.Release Date &amp; DayRelease TimeEpisode 1August 5, 2025 (Tuesday)9 pm ET/PTEpisode 2August 12, 2025 (Tuesday)9 pm ET/PTEpisode 3August 19, 2025 (Tuesday)9 pm ET/PTEpisode 4August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)9 pm ET/PTEpisode 5September 2, 2025 (Tuesday)9 pm ET/PTViewers can watch Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills on HBO and stream it on HBO Max. HBO Max offers plans starting at $9.99/month (with ads), with options for ad-free standard streaming available at $16.99/month and premium access (no ads, 4K) at $20.99/month.Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills plot overviewA still from Hard Knocks (Image via Prime Video)In Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills, viewers get a close look at the lives of the Bills' players and coaches as they get ready for the 2025 NFL season. The documentary series follows notable people on the team, such as Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and general manager Brandon Beane. It shows their personal lives and training sessions, along with important moments in the team's history.The show starts with the beginning of training camp, focusing on both familiar faces and newcomers. Fans can see how the team works through rigorous practices, strategy sessions, and difficult times.Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (Image via Prime Video)Personal stories, like the injury of rookie Maxwell Hairston, show the emotional side of the show and remind everyone of the risks that come with wanting to be an NFL player.Fans also witness the Bills trying to win the Super Bowl, which they have not been able to despite winning the AFC East for five years in a row. With inside access to the team that no other show has, the docuseries brings the raw emotions of NFL training camp into sharp focus, making for a potentially unforgettable viewing experience.Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills will be available to stream on HBO.