How many episodes of House of David season 1 are left? Explained

House of David season 1 premiered on February 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The show is a historical drama based on the life of David which focuses on his rise from a shepherd to the future King of Israel. This show is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, where viewers can access episodes in 4K/UHD quality.

Set in Israel in 1000 BC, the show follows David from a modest shepherd to his final fight with the giant Goliath. As tensions between King Saul and David climb, the political and supernatural elements of the narrative entwine to create an engrossing narrative full of faith, power struggles, and divine interventions.

As of March 25, 2025, only two episodes remain in House of David season 1. David and Goliath - Part 1, the next-to-last episode, will come out on March 27, 2025, and the season finale will air on April 3, 2025. This will be the end of the battle with Goliath.

House of David season 1 has almost reached its conclusive episodes

With House of David nearing its season finale, with only two episodes left in season 1. House of David's first season's release calendar runs weekly, with fresh episodes every Thursday. Three episodes of the season were first broadcast together, and today viewers are excited about the ending of this fierce historical drama.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 7 David and Goliath - Part 1 March 27, 2025 Episode 8 David and Goliath - Part 2 April 3, 2025

The stakes increase as the narrative goes on and viewers will see political, supernatural, and personal conflicts getting more severe.

What happened in the last released episode?

The suspense rises in House of David season 1 episode 6, Giants Awakened. King Saul's mental state gets worse, leading to irrational behavior including calling forth a witch. As David negotiates the challenges Saul's progressively erratic behavior presents, his power grows.

The episode also introduces the Giants, led by Goliath. Significantly threatening Israel, the supernatural entities team with the Philistines. The episode culminates with a significant turning point: Orpah's death fuels Goliath's wrath, so intensifying the conflict and preparing the ground for the next fights.

Saul's relationship with David deteriorates, and the Giants' growing power suggests that David's reign as king of Israel will be difficult. The supernatural forces complicate the political landscape and increase Saul-David tension.

What to expect from the upcoming episode (Episode 7)?

In House of David season 1, episode 7, titled David and Goliath - Part 1, David's journey to kingship intensifies. David is under more pressure from political as well as supernatural sources as King Saul's mental condition declines.

The episode will explore David's inner struggle as he negotiates his love for Saul and his inevitable climb to power, so stressing the growing conflict between David and Saul.

As David faces Goliath, the Giants become a major threat, making for action-packed scenes. The episode will prepare viewers for David and Goliath's epic battle by exploring the political and emotional stakes. David's fate becomes more uncertain as Israel and the Giants clash.

Production, direction, and cast

House of David season 1 is directed by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, both renowned for creating powerful dramas. Michael Frislev, Chad Oakes, Justin Rosenblatt, Jon Erwin, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, and Jon Gunn serve as executive producers of the show.

As David, Michael Iskander plays the part, and Ali Suliman plays King Saul. Stephen Lang, Ayelet Zurer, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, and Martyn Ford, who plays the mighty Goliath, are also part of the talented cast.

Every released episode of House of David is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

