House of David Season 1 Episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

House of David Season 1 Episode 7, titled David and Goliath Part 1, is set to release on March 27, 2025. Fans of the show have been eagerly following the rise of David, the biblical hero, and his journey towards becoming the King of Israel.

Ad

The episode will drop on Prime Video, the exclusive streaming platform for this series. For those eager to watch, the release time varies depending on your time zone.

House of David Season 1 Episode 7 will continue exploring David’s complex rise to power, focusing on the political tensions between him and King Saul. David is increasingly challenged as the kingdom of Israel collapses not only by Saul's worsening mental state but also by outside dangers including Goliath's Giants.

Ad

Trending

Viewers should expect strong political and emotional drama in this episode, delving even more into David's inner conflicts and future king of Israel's destiny.

Amazon Prime Video will have the episode available, where you may catch up on all past episodes as well. More political intrigue, supernatural elements, and the mounting conflict between David and Saul, along with other aspects are promised in this newest episode.

Everything to know about House of David Season 1 Episode 7

Ad

Release date and time

House of David Season 1 Episode 7 will be available on March 27, 2025. The episode will be released at 3:00 AM ET. Here’s a breakdown of the release times for various time zones in the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 27, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 27, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 27, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 27, 2025 12:00 AM

Ad

Where to watch

Only Prime Video offers House of David Season 1 Episode 7. The same platform also features all past episodes so you may catch up on the show before the next one launches.

What to expect from House of David Season 1 Episode 7

Ad

In House of David Season 1 Episode 7, the stakes continue to rise as David grapples with his growing influence and the political instability around him. With King Saul’s mental state rapidly declining, David finds himself torn between his loyalty to the king and the inevitable clash that seems destined to occur.

The episode will probably explore more of the growing conflict between David and Saul, with David's ascent to power becoming ever indisputable. Much of the emotional depth of the episode will still come from his inner struggle—that of juggling his love for Saul and his sense of destiny.

Ad

Expect some action-packed scenes as David faces challenges from all sides, not just from the political turmoil but also from the supernatural forces surrounding the Giants, particularly Goliath. The tensions between the forces of Israel and the Giants, led by Goliath, will surely intensify, setting the stage for major battles ahead.

With the Giants becoming a strong adversary, their alliance with the Philistines under King Achish will complicate the already unstable circumstances even more. This episode will highlight the high-stakes game of power, betrayal, and divine intervention as the power relations in the kingdom of Israel are changing.

Ad

Also Read: Where was House of David filmed? All filming locations explored

Production, direction and cast

Ad

House of David is directed by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, known for their experience in producing gripping dramas. The series is executive produced by Jon Erwin, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Jon Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev.

The cast features a talented ensemble that brings the biblical characters to life. David is portrayed by Michael Iskander, and King Saul by Ali Suliman.

A quick recap of House of David Season 1 Episode 6

A still from House of David Season 1 Episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

House of David Season 1 Episode 6, titled Giants Awakened, is a pivotal episode in the series. As David's road to the throne becomes clearer, King Saul's failing mental state and obsession with power take the front stage. Saul's paranoia gets more severe in this episode, which causes a dramatic confrontation, with David trying to uphold his honor and loyalty to Israel.

Ad

The arrival of the Giants, under Goliath, marks the most startling change in this episode. Originating in old stories, the Giants are shown as strong entities seriously endangering David's path. Their look signals the start of a new phase in the series as supernatural powers get into the political scene.

With Saul's kingdom poised on the brink of collapse and David making choices that will determine his future, the episode closes on a cliffhanger. The much-awaited forthcoming episodes are set up by the political and emotional upheaval.

Ad

Watch the upcoming House of David Season 1 Episode 7, which will be available to stream on CBS, Paramount+ with Showtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback