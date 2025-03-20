House of David has stirred discussions with its latest episode, shedding light on a controversial theory about King David’s birth. Jon Erwin's Amazon Prime Video series premiered on February 27, 2025, with weekly episodes until April 3, 2025.

Produced by The Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, this historical drama follows David's rise from shepherd to king. Filmed in Greece in 2024, the series has been lauded for its biblical accuracy and creative storytelling.

Episode 2, titled Deep Calls to Deep, delves into David's origins, raising speculation about his legitimacy. The episode shows his mother Nitzevet (Siir Tilif) as a woman shamed by society, which causes David to doubt his own identity.

Jesse (Louis Ferreira) is shown as keeping David away from public recognition and as reluctant to acknowledge him totally. The show looks at the emotional and spiritual challenges the young David faces in trying to clarify his birth and place in his family.

The episode introduces theories suggesting that King David’s birth may have been more controversial than previously believed. Although they are not explicitly expressed in biblical writings, Jewish traditions and comments inspire these ideas. The episode combines these components with dramatic narrative to pique interest in the historical accuracy of David's family.

Speculations related to David’s birth in House of David

The question of illegitimacy

The series presents a perspective where Jesse harbors doubts about David’s legitimacy. Drawing on Jewish history, the show depicts Jesse separating from his wife, Nitzevet, concerned about his Moabite background. Rumors that David was illegitimate surfaced once she started pregnancy.

David personally addresses being a "foreigner to my own family" in Psalm 69:8. Scholars and storytellers have thus looked at whether his own siblings saw him as an outsider.

Nitzevet, as portrayed in House of David, plays a crucial role in shaping David’s spiritual beliefs. She reassures him that he is “fearfully and wonderfully made,” referencing Psalm 139.

In the series, her tragic death at the hands of a lion adds to David’s sense of loss and alienation. The biblical text does not confirm such an event, but it adds depth to the drama by further isolating David from his family.

Jesse’s doubts and treatment of David

In the show, Jesse’s reluctance to acknowledge David aligns with the idea that he viewed him as a child of shame. Jesse’s decision to keep David in the fields while Samuel (Stephen Lang) arrived for anointing suggests an attempt to hide him.

The Midrash states that Jesse, unsure of his own legitimacy, sought to have a child through another woman. The switch that led to Nitzevet conceiving David went undisclosed, creating tension within the family.

Jewish traditions and biblical interpretations

The Bible does not explicitly state that David was illegitimate, but Psalm 51:5, where David says, "I was brought forth in iniquity,” has been interpreted in different ways.

Some see this as a reference to original sin, while others argue it hints at the controversy surrounding his birth. Jewish traditions expand on this narrative, introducing the idea that David’s lineage was questioned due to his Moabite ancestry from Ruth.

More about House of David

House of David is an American historical drama created by Jon Erwin for Amazon Prime Video. The show aims to present David’s journey with historical and dramatic depth. Produced by The Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, it has been internationally distributed by Lionsgate.

The series stars Michael Iskander as David, with Ali Suliman as Saul, Stephen Lang as Samuel, and Ayelet Zurer in a key role. Louis Ferreira plays Jesse, while Siir Tilif portrays Nitzevet. The show’s casting process spanned four months before Iskander was selected as the lead.

All the released episodes of House of David are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

