How many episodes are in The Survivors season 1? Explained

The Survivors season 1 takes place in Evelyn Bay, Tasmania, a beautiful but mysterious coastal town. Based on Jane Harper's best-selling book, this series looks at how secrets are revealed in a close-knit community and how they affect people's lives. The first season of the show has six episodes, and all of them will be available on Netflix on June 6, 2025, at 12 am PT, as per Tudum.

The Survivors season 1 is about Kieran Elliott (played by Charlie Vickers) and Mia Chang (played by Yerin Ha). The story takes place in Evelyn Bay, which is both beautiful and scary. They go back to Kieran's hometown to take care of his sick father.

But when they get there, old traumas come back to the surface when the body of a young woman is found, also bringing up dark secrets from the past. As the series goes on, there are mysteries, family problems, and long-buried truths that come to light.

As the series goes on, Kieran, Mia, and the other people who live in Evelyn Bay get caught up in a web of deep-seated guilt, loss, and stories that haven't been told. The series is an emotional look at how families deal with loss, grief, and the disturbing truth that someone among them in their community is a killer.

All six episodes of The Survivors season 1 premiere on June 6, 2025

The Survivors season 1 has six episodes, and all of them will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 6, 2025. The show is based on a book by Jane Harper, and each episode shows how the characters' sad and exciting journeys unfold.

Netflix has three main subscription plans in the United States: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium. Any plan with ads will cost you $7.99 a month. Standard costs $17.99 a month. There is a $24.99 monthly fee for the Premium plan.

Kieran Elliott and Mia Chang, a young couple, go back to the house where Kieran grew up to take care of his sick father and emotionally distant mother in The Survivors season 1. But when they get there, painful memories and unresolved grief come back to the surface, forcing them to face their past.

The town is thrown into a new tragedy when the body of a young woman washes up on the shore. This leads to an investigation into the disappearance of a girl fifteen years ago that had been put on hold.

Despite its picturesque settings, Evelyn Bay harbors its secrets. The show skilfully combines family drama with a thrilling whodunit, making a story with many layers of suspense, loss, and redemption. The scary background of the rough cliffs and crashing waves enhances the upheaval of feelings that the characters go through.

As the show goes on, viewers are led through a web of lies, guilt, and mental trauma that forces the characters to face their pasts in ways that are both painful and healing.

The Survivors is a story about how heavy grief is and the lies people tell themselves to get through it. This Netflix series features Charlie Vickers as Kieran Elliott, Yerin Ha as Mia Chang, Robyn Malcolm as Verity Elliott, and Damien Garvey as Brian Elliott.

Other notable cast members are Jessica De Gouw as Olivia, Miriama Smith as Detective Pendlebury, and Johnny Carr as Detective Dan.

The Survivors season 1 will be exclusively available on Netflix for streaming from June 6, 2025.

