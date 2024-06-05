How many seasons will there be in Bridgerton? Everything we know so far

The popular Netflix period romance series Bridgerton is projected to have eight seasons, each centering on a different sibling. The series, adapted from Julia Quinn's books, has already strayed from the original sequence for its third season, focusing on the developing love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

The show has been confirmed for third and fourth seasons, with the theme of the fourth season still unknown. Many think it might focus on Benedict's love story as it was skipped. On April 13, 2021, the show was renewed for seasons three and four.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the show, has confirmed to Variety in an interview dated May 12, 2024:

"I do have a very specific plan of where we go each season — which one is which. Because you really have to start seeding in the other siblings, and what’s going on with them, to push them to the next season. "

She added,

"We’ve really talked about it through, I think, Season 6 or maybe 7."

How many seasons of Bridgerton are planned?

There are plans for the show to have a total of eight seasons, each one centered around a different sibling from the family, as aforementioned. The series is inspired by a set of eight books written by Julia Quinn and is brought to Netflix by Shonda Rhimes' company, Shondaland.

The third season of the show has been split into two four-part episodes, and it has already been confirmed for season four. The first part premiered on May 16, 2024, and the follow-up is set to come out on June 13, 2024. It is not yet known when the fourth season will be released.

Bridgerton has achieved great success, as the first season set Netflix viewing records and the second season garnered widespread critical praise.

Summary of every Bridgerton season so far

The initial two seasons of Bridgerton have been released, alongside Part 1 of the third season which has been divided into two parts.

Season 1: Daphne's story

In 2020, the initial season focuses on Daphne, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, as she seeks a potential spouse within high society. It delves into her experience of falling in love with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Season 2: Anthony's story

The focus of the second season, premiered in 2021, is on Anthony, the heir of the Bridgerton family, as he looks for a wife. He ultimately marries Kate Sharma, stepdaughter of Mary Sharma.

Season 3: Colin's story

The third season, aired in May 2024, focuses on Penelope Featherington's quest for a spouse, while she still harbors feelings for Colin. The events are supposed to be set against the backdrop of 1815.

What will next seasons likely cover?

The show has deviated from the plot and the chronology of Quinn's series, choosing to skip to Colin's story in season 3, and introducing new characters. Thus, it is not known in what order the stories will be depicted, and whether the love interests will remain the same.

Here is the list of what the books focus on, and what the storylines in the series are consequently expected to be:

The Duke and I (Book 1): Focuses on Daphne and her romance with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

The Viscount Who Loved Me (Book 2): Focuses on Anthony and his search for a bride. Culminates in marriage with Kate Sharma.

An Offer from a Gentleman (Book 3): Focuses on Benedict and his romance with Sophie Beckett.

Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Book 4): Focuses on Colin and his romance with Penelope Featherington.

To Sir Phillip, With Love (Book 5): Focuses on Eloise and her romance with Sir Phillip Crane.

When He Was Wicked (Book 6): Focuses on Francesca and her romance with John Stirling.

It's in His Kiss (Book 7): Focuses on Hyacinth and her romance with Gareth St. Clair.

On the Way to the Wedding (Book 8): Focuses on Gregory and his romance with Lucy Abernathy.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.