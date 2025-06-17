How much did White Lotus actors make per episode? Jason Isaacs reveals “very low” salary

Jason Isaacs recently spoke out about the low salaries received by the actors featured on The White Lotus. The Black Hawk Down star confirmed to Vulture magazine in an interview on June 16, 2025, that the HBO series' stars were receiving $40,000 per episode.

Andrew Goldman, who conducted the interview, addressed the fact that while many actors would be a part of The White Lotus, the salary paid to them is "quite low." Jason responded by saying that it was true, adding that he was unaware of the fact that everyone knew about it.

Jason Isaacs addressed the reasons behind actors maintaining silence regarding their pay and said:

“It’s ridiculously disproportionate to what we do – putting on makeup and funny voices – and just upsets the public. But compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that’s a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part.”

The Harry Potter star added that he does not have a problem earning less than the others working on the same project. The actor stated that he never works for money and is always satisfied with his work in the end. He further stated:

“People will think I have huge stockpiles of money but sadly, what I’ve done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and pretty much spent everything I’ve earned over the years.”

Jason Isaacs portrayed Timothy Ratliff in the third season of the black comedy-drama series. The character was a former guest of the Lotus resort and was under investigation by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post for being associated with Kenneth Nguyen and Sho-Kel.

Jason Isaacs opens up about his early days and the failure of Peter Pan

The Armageddon star was questioned if he had seen people resembling his character, Timothy Ratliff, in their natural habitat. Jason replied by saying that he has known such people and also played golf with them.

Jason Isaacs also recalled his early days at the university, saying that Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher were "deregulating the finance world." Jason continued by saying:

“If you could spell your own name, you were given two phones, a pager, an Armani suit, and a Porsche. Although I went to drama school, I remember hanging out with lots of those people, and I’m still vaguely connected with ones who made big money. Some of them lost it all up their nose, and some of them have retired and own half of a country somewhere.”

The Liverpool, England native also discussed his role in the fantasy adventure film Peter Pan, in which he appeared as Captain Hook in 2003. The film failed at the box office despite getting a positive response from critics. Jason Isaacs addressed the failure by describing it as a "catastrophe."

The Sex Education star said that he changed his agent after the film flopped and found himself in a situation where he thought he wouldn't work again. Jason continued speaking up on the experience by saying:

“I was really in despair but not as bad as I would have been had I believed any of the bullsh*t that had been whispered in my ear. I didn’t overinvest in the results of it.”

Apart from The White Lotus, the 62-year-old has been featured in three films this year, including Honey Bunch, Words of War, and Juliet & Romeo. He has a few more films in the upcoming lineup and has given his voice to certain characters in Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk and Occupation: Rainfall Chapter 2. The release dates of the movie are yet to be confirmed.

