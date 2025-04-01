How to watch In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni? All streaming options explored

The legal feud between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is the focus of a new one-hour documentary titled In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni. Produced by ITN Productions, the documentary explores Lively’s December 2024 s*xual misconduct complaint and Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit filed in January, which names Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane for alleged defamation and extortion.

The documentary also sheds light on the alleged smear campaign Lively claims was orchestrated against her after she spoke up. A 90-minute version titled He Said, She Said aired earlier in the UK, while the shortened 60-minute In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni premiered in the US on March 31, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is available on Investigation Discovery and can be streamed on Max, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV Stream. Free trials are offered on Philo (7 days), Hulu + Live TV (3 days), and DIRECTV Stream (5 days). The documentary also premiered in the U.K. on Channel 5 under the extended title He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni.

Where to watch In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni?

The 60-minute documentary In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni premiered on Investigation Discovery (ID) on March 31, 2025, at 8 pm ET. It is available on various platforms.

Viewers without cable access to ID can stream it via Philo, which offers a seven-day free trial, after which the subscription costs $28 per month. The documentary is also accessible through DIRECTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV, offering five-day and three-day trials, respectively.

Other platforms offering the documentary include Max and Sling TV. Max made it available for streaming simultaneously with its television broadcast, with subscriptions starting at $9.99 per month. Sling TV users can access the ID channel as part of its package, which is currently available for as low as $23 per month during its promotional period.

In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is a condensed US version of the 90-minute UK special titled He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, which aired earlier on March 17. The documentary is also available on Discovery+ in select regions, offering viewers another way to access In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni.

What is In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni about?

In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is a 60-minute investigative documentary produced by ITN Productions and broadcast on Investigation Discovery. It provides a detailed exploration of the ongoing legal dispute between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, co-stars of the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

According to Page Six, the documentary presents both perspectives of the legal battle, unpacking Lively’s allegations of s*xual misconduct and Baldoni’s countersuit. Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department on December 20, 2024, claiming that Baldoni engaged in inappropriate behavior on set and subsequently initiated a smear campaign through a crisis PR firm.

Eleven days later, she filed a federal lawsuit. In response, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit in January 2025 against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation and civil extortion.

The documentary contextualizes the dispute within broader industry conversations, including social media narratives and the #MeToo movement. According to Marie Claire UK, the documentary also refers to Baldoni’s release of a 168-page rebuttal, including texts and photos, to challenge Lively’s assertions.

The program explores not only the allegations and legal filings but also the public fallout, such as Baldoni being dropped by his agency and the resignation of a podcast co-host.

The US release of In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni follows the earlier UK broadcast of He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, a 90-minute version aired on Channel 5. Both editions investigate how the legal proceedings, now set for trial in March 2026, have already affected public perception and industry dynamics.

Stay tuned for more updates.

