Kun by Agüero is a true documentary series that highlights the life and legacy of Argentine footballer Sergio Kun Agüero. The series follows his journey from a working-class neighborhood in Buenos Aires to becoming one of modern football’s most celebrated forwards.

The docu-series Kun by Agüero features vintage video clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews with football icons such as Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, and more, chronicling the key achievements of his club and international career.

Produced in collaboration with Disney, the series highlights Agüero’s impact on club and international football. From his breakthrough at Independiente to his historic ten years at Atlético Madrid and Manchester City, Kun by Agüero focuses on the defining moments that shaped his career.

The docu-series also highlights his early retirement due to a heart condition and his subsequent transition to digital streaming and entrepreneurship, making it a comprehensive account of his life as both an athlete and a public figure.

Kun by Agüero premiered on May 7, 2025, on Disney+. Viewers can also watch the series on Hulu.

How to watch Kun by Agüero? All streaming options explored

1) Disney+

The documentary is available on Disney+ in select countries, including the United Kingdom and parts of Latin America. Star is no longer offered separately, so all content is available directly on the Disney+ platform. Content availability in each country depends on local licensing agreements.

Disney+ subscription plans:

The standard plan (with ads) costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The Disney+ Premium plan (ad-free) costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

2) Hulu

Kun by Agüero is officially available for streaming in the US on Hulu, which holds distribution rights in the region. The series can be watched in full episodes on the Hulu platform.

Hulu users residing in the US can watch the series on-demand via a web browser, smart TV, or mobile applications.

Hulu subscription plans:

A Basic ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The Ad-free plan costs $18.99 per month.

Hulu + Live TV (with Disney+ and ESPN+) costs $82.99 per month.

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of Kun by Agüero

The docu-series is a close collaboration between Disney and Sergio Agüero's team. Filming took place in locations such as Buenos Aires in Argentina, Manchester in England, and Barcelona in Spain, where interviews and important footage were recorded.

The series includes Agüero's childhood training, personal moments with the team, and some unseen video diary clips. The documentary was directed by experienced sports documentary directors and edited in an emotional and fast-paced style to reflect the energy of Agüero's career.

The background music and sound design are also adapted to each important scene. The documentary is available in multiple languages, including English and Spanish. Subtitles and dubbing are also provided, making it accessible to audiences in different countries.

Kun by Agüero is a documentary about Sergio Kun Agüero's football career, currently available on various streaming platforms. In the US it is streaming on Hulu, while internationally, it is available on Disney+.

Each platform has different subscription models, including ads-only and premium options.

