How to watch The Leopard Season 1? Streaming details explored

The Leopard Season 1 is an upcoming series that chronicles the story of the Prince of Salina and his family as they navigate through a historic social upheaval in nineteenth-century Sicily. The series is based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's classic novel of the same name.

Ad

The six-episode series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 5, 2025. It is produced by Fabrizio Donvito, Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Marco Cohen, Benedetto Habib, and Alessandro Mascheroni for Indiana Production and by Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures.

Streaming details for The Leopard explored

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, The Leopard will be available for streaming on Netflix, starting March 5, 2025. If you enjoy period dramas and want to be transported to the elegance and grandeur of late 19th-century Italy, this is the perfect time to subscribe to Netflix.

For those interested, Netflix offers a variety of subscriptions ranging from $7.99 per month to $24.99. Here is a list of all the available subscriptions and their details:

Standard plan with ads - $7.99

Standard plan without ads - $17.9

Premium plan - $24.99

Adding an extra user costs $6.99

Ad

What is The Leopard about?

Ad

The show explores the decline of the Sicilian aristocracy amidst Italy's unification. It examines the political and social upheaval during that time. According to Netflix's press release, the official synopsis reads:

"The Leopard is a dazzlingly sensuous epic, set against the backdrop of revolution in 1860s Sicily. At its heart is Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, who leads a life surrounded by beauty and privilege."

Ad

It continues:

"But as Italy moves towards unification and the old aristocratic order is threatened, he realizes that his family’s future is in jeopardy. New allegiances must be made, each one a threat to his principles."

It further reads:

"Eventually Don Fabrizio is faced with an impossible choice. He has the power to engineer a marriage, between the rich and beautiful Angelica and his nephew Tancredi, that could secure his family’s legacy, but doing so he would break his favorite daughter, Concetta’s heart."

Ad

Is the series based on a book?

A still from The Leopard (Image via Netflix)

Yes, the series is based on Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's classical novel, Il Gattopardo (English title: The Leopard). The novel was published posthumously in 1958 after being rejected twice. In 1959, it won the Strega Award, the highest award for fiction in Italy.

Ad

The novel was adapted into a 1963 film by Luchino Visconti. The movie, starring Burt Lancaster in the lead role, won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Decades later, Michael Hastings adapted the novel into a play. The play was broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and starred Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Stanley Townsend and Julie Legrand in the lead roles.

Who stars in the series?

A still from The Leopard (Image via Netflix)

Italian actor and director Kim Rossi Stuart appears as Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina. He began acting when he was five, but became more regular when he was 17. He has since appeared in many Italian movies and TV series.

Deva Cassel stars as Angelica Sedara, the ambitious and beautiful daughter of Don Calogero Sedara. Saul Nanni appears as Tancredi, Don's nephew. Benedetta Porcaroli stars as Concetta, Don's daughter who is in love with Tancredi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE