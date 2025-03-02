8 movies to watch if you liked The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is a 2025 animated fantasy drama that plunges Geralt of Rivia into uncharted waters. Voiced by Doug Cockle, Geralt is hired to investigate mysterious attacks on a coastal village. However, he uncovers an ancient feud between humans and sea dwellers that threatens to ignite a kingdom-wide war.

Alongside his trusty bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), and the formidable sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Geralt must navigate treacherous waters—both literal and political—to prevent catastrophe as the Witcher. Fans have praised the movie for its animation, courtesy of Studio Mir, and the return of familiar voices, which breathe new life into the Witcher universe together.

For those captivated by The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, here are eight other films that explore similar themes of fantasy, conflict, and complex characters.

1) Resident Evil: Death Island (Prime Video)

Still from Resident Evil: Death Island (Image via Prime Video)

Resident Evil: Death Island throws the series' beloved survivors into another bio-terror horror. This time, the mayhem erupts on Alcatraz. When a new outbreak surfaces, Leon S. Kennedy (Matthew Mercer), Jill Valentine (Nicole Tompkins), Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman), Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello), and Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill) become ensnared on the notorious prison island, surrounded by throngs of the infected.

Fans appreciated the film's intense collaboration, a feature that the Resident Evil animated films don't consistently provide. Seeing Jill and Leon finally appear together on screen was a major highlight. Meanwhile, the animation, driven by Capcom’s RE Engine, delivered a polished, highly detailed vibe, intensifying each explosion and monster confrontation.

If The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep fulfilled a desire for deep storytelling and constant peril, this adrenaline-fueled survival horror is worth exploring.

2) Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (Prime Video)

Still from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (Image via WB)

The film takes the grim world of the iconic fighting game to new heights and peaks the action. Directed by Ethan Spaulding, this animated movie offers a bloody origin story for Hanzo Hasashi, better known as Scorpion (Patrick Seitz).

Following the massacre of his clan and family by Sub-Zero, Hanzo is resurrected by sorcerer Quan Chi, who's consumed by a thirst for revenge. Meanwhile, the heroes of Earthrealm—Liu Kang (Jordan Rodrigues), Sonya Blade (Jennifer Carpenter), and Johnny Cage (Joel McHale)—engage in the Mortal Kombat tournament unaware of the more intense power struggle taking place.

Fans enjoyed the film's unapologetic violence, staying true to the game's infamous fatalities. The animation is fluid but unpolished, making every bone-jarring collision feel visceral.

If The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep satisfied your passion for monster hunting, this martial arts action film is well worth watching.

3) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Prime Video)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie makes the Mushroom Kingdom come alive with vibrant animation and an impressive voice cast. This high-energy adventure, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, stars Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), two Brooklyn plumbers pulled into a magical world.

On his arrival, Mario is separated from Luigi and teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) to stop Bowser (Jack Black) from taking the kingdom over. Along the way, he faces daunting challenges, kart racing competitions, and loads of nostalgic touches related to the much-loved Nintendo games.

Audiences enjoyed the film's visuals, music, and comedy. Like The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, the movie has great world-building, with an engaging fantasy world full of great characters and action-packed sequences.

4) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Netflix)

Still from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Image via Netflix)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an action-packed, neon-drenched ride through the gritty underworld of Night City. This animated spin-off of Cyberpunk 2077 follows David Martinez, a young street kid fighting to survive in a world where cybernetic enhancements hold the key to power. After a devastating loss, he incorporates combat-grade technology into his body, launching him into the dangerous world of mercenaries, or "edgerunners."

As he rises through the ranks, he works with the mysterious Lucy and a group of cybernetically enhanced outcasts, paying the inevitable price of overextending his physical abilities.

Audiences were drawn in by the animation of Studio Trigger and the emotionally charged story of the series. Like The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, this anime is great at its engaging world-building and dramatic action scenes.

5) Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie (Prime Video)

Still from Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie (Image via Toei)

Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie is a masterclass in snazzy animation, hard-hitting combat, and old-school arcade retro-chic. This 1994 anime feature is based on the iconic Capcom video game, dropping audiences into an international clash of martial arts masters, government operatives, and an underworld crime syndicate.

Ryu, a traveling martial artist unaware he is being pursued by the sinister M. Bison, head of the Shadaloo organization, is the tale's central character. While Interpol operative Chun-Li and special forces agent Guile try to tear down Shadaloo, other returning characters such as Ken, Vega, and Sagat come together in some of the era's finest animation fight scenes.

Its smooth animation, tough-as-nails action, and adherence to Street Fighter canon endeared it to fans. Similar to The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, this anime succeeds on the strength of its world-building, intense rivalries, and larger-than-life warriors embroiled in a survival game of death.

6) Sonic the Hedgehog (Prime Video)

Still from Sonic the Hedgehog (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Sonic the Hedgehog takes the beloved blue speedster to cinemas in an entertaining, rapid-moving journey filled with excitement and comedy. The tale centers on Sonic, a lively, extraterrestrial hedgehog who has a talent for finding himself in predicaments. After drawing the unwanted gaze of the eccentric Dr. Robotnik, Sonic partners with local sheriff Tom Wachowski to avoid capture and safeguard his potent rings.

Ben Schwartz gives voice to Sonic with an ideal blend of charm and confidence, whereas James Marsden portrays the relatable, everyman protagonist. Audiences appreciated the movie's combination of nostalgia, clever dialogue, and rapid-fire action scenes.

Similar to The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Sonic the Hedgehog flourishes through a blend of fantasy and adventure, placing characters in exciting, high-pressure scenarios.

7) Halo Legends (Prime Video)

Still from Halo Legends (Image via WB)

Halo Legends is a compilation film that delves into the rich mythology of the Halo universe, providing a mix of action, mythology, and science-fiction spectacle quite like the Witcher universe. It's a collection of eight short films, each produced by different animation studios, providing a unique take on the expansive universe of Spartans, the Covenant, and ancient Forerunner secrets.

From intense battles to introspective character studies, each segment sheds light on a distinct element of the Halo story. Production house giants like Production I.G. and Studio 4°C provide their personal vision to the production, giving every story its distinctive look and feel.

Fans appreciated Halo Legends because of its complex world-building and diverse storylines, just like The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep expands the world of its original source. Both films explore beloved franchises, looking at them in new ways while combining action, mythology, and rich character-driven narratives.

8) Wreck-It Ralph (Disney+)

Wreck-It Ralph serves as an homage to traditional arcade gaming, intertwined with a touching narrative about self-discovery and belonging. The animated movie centers on Ralph, a misconstrued video game antagonist who is weary of playing the villain. Eager to show he’s not merely a demolition tool, he steps away from his game, Fix-It Felix Jr., and explores different arcade realms.

On his journey, he encounters Vanellope von Schweetz, a determined but glitchy racer from the sugary realm of Sugar Rush. Their unexpected friendship triggers a series of events that endangers the whole arcade. John C. Reilly adds warmth and humor to Ralph, whereas Sarah Silverman’s Vanellope captivates audiences with her sharp wit and allure.

Audiences appreciated the movie for its nostalgic allusions, lively animation, and emotional richness. Similar to The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, it constructs an intricate world teeming with elaborate lore, distinctive characters, and a main character struggling with their role in a broader story.

From action-packed battles to richly built fantasy worlds, these movies offer the same immersive storytelling that made The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep stand out.

