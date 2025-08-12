Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (docuseries) release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates so far

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time is a new docuseries that shows one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the United States' history. This is a five-part documentary that premiered on July 27, 2025, on National Geographic.

All episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ starting July 28, 2025. This docuseries is directed by Traci A. Curry and executive-produced by Ryan Coogler.

The series takes viewers on a journey through the lives of the people who experienced the destruction first-hand. From the delayed evacuation orders to the breaking of the levees, the people of New Orleans faced unimaginable circumstances. The docuseries reveals how the residents, first responders, and military heroes stepped up in the face of systemic failure.

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time on NatGeo, airing twenty years after the storm

The docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time premiered on National Geographic on July 27, 2025. The series sheds light on the systemic failures and the extraordinary efforts of individuals who rose above the floodwaters to help those in need.

The docuseries is produced by Lightbox and Proximity Media and directed by Traci A. Curry. The executive producer is Ryan Coogler, who is known for his work on Judas and the Black Messiah.

The show looks at the disaster's effects on people's lives, on politics, on society, and on the choices that were made before, during, and after the levees broke. The documentary uses old footage and first-person accounts to put viewers right into the chaos that happened when the storm hit.

Episode count and where to watch

Episode Number Release Date Episode Name 1 July 27, 2025 The Coming Storm 2 July 27, 2025 Worst Case Scenario 3 July 27, 2025 A Desperate Place 4 July 28, 2025 Shoot to Kill 5 July 28, 2025 Wake Up Call

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time is available for streaming on both Hulu and Disney+ starting July 28, 2025. The episodes can be streamed anytime on these platforms with a subscription. The docuseries also aired on National Geographic in a special two-night event.

Cast details

A still from Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (Image via National Geographic)

Several important people who played important roles during the hurricane are in the cast. One of the voices that stands out is Marine Corps veteran Shelton Shakespear Alexander, who shares personal footage and thoughts.

The show also has some heroic characters, such as Sarah Faulkner, a Coast Guard rescue diver who helped save a lot of lives. These people stepped in when the government wouldn't and saved the day.

Military members, locals, and first responders are some of the other people who have contributed. Their stories are necessary to understanding the full scope of the disaster. Their own experiences are both a tribute to the people who died and a call to action for getting ready for the future.

Plot and production of the series

A 2005 still from Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time tells the story of the devastating 2005 storm from the perspective of those who lived through it. The docuseries offers a moment-by-moment portrayal of the hurricane and the ensuing flood that submerged New Orleans.

It explores the failures of the government, the media's focus on looting instead of the survivors, and the bravery of citizens and military members who acted quickly to save lives. Each episode reveals new layers of the disaster’s impact, focusing on moments of survival, resilience, and systemic failure.

The docuseries was produced by Lightbox in collaboration with Proximity Media, with Oscar-winning producers Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn at the helm. Ryan Coogler, known for his work on Black Panther, executive-produced the project, ensuring the series remained grounded in authentic narratives and powerful storytelling.

Directed by Traci A. Curry, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time brings to the forefront a new perspective on the storm, focusing on the individuals who were directly affected, giving them a voice in the retelling of the tragedy.

You can watch Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time on National Geographic, Hulu and Disney+.

