I didn't expect 'The Pediatric Oncologist' episode from The Studio to be this dark — but that's what made it brilliant

The Studio's latest episode, titled The Pediatric Oncologist, aired on April 23, 2025, on Apple TV+. Written by Alex Gregory, the episode is directed by the show's lead star, Seth Rogen, and his longtime collaborator, Evan Goldberg.

The satirical comedy series premiered on March 26, 2025. The first five episodes have showcased Matt Remick, the head honcho of Continental Studios, dealing with crazy, over-the-top situations at work. It was a welcome break to see episode 6 take a detour and focus on Matt's romantic life outside of work.

The episode's official synopsis, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Matt's ego is put to the test when his new doctor girlfriend brings him to a charity gala."

The Studio episode 6 showcases a new side of Matt Remick

Keeping in mind that the show is a cringeworthy comedy, I was surprised to see the topic of childhood cancer being brought up in episode 6 of The Studio. Titled The Pediatric Oncologist, it delves into Matt's romantic life with his new girlfriend Sarah, who is also the titular character.

She invites him to attend the fundraiser gala organized by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to benefit children with cancer.

The contrast between their work is highlighted in one brilliantly written scene featuring the duo arriving at the gala together. Both of them are busy on their phones, with Sarah consoling a family regarding their child's cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Matt is speaking to his team about the right way to depict a diarrhea explosion in the trailer of his studio's upcoming project, Duhpocalypse.

Juxtaposing Matt's work on the zombie satire film with Sarah's work of dealing with cancer patients makes this scene from The Studio a standout piece of writing for me.

Furthermore, Matt appears as his charming self when he is first introduced to Sarah's colleagues, the married couples Rebecca and Steve, and Josh and June.

In a bid to make a good impression, Matt brags about his job being equally stressful and demanding, but is met with quizzical looks from the oncology specialists.

As the night progresses, he begins to unravel in the presence of Sarah's friends.

The Pediatric Oncologist is one of The Studio's best episodes

When Matt compares his commercial, popcorn films to real works of art, Sarah's friends mock those films for lacking in substance. I can't fault him for his passion and devotion to cinema, but his attempts to win their approval left me amused.

He turns into a petulant child, determined to convince the doctors that his work as the head of a film studio is as valuable as saving lives.

I felt just as aghast as Sarah's friends when he outbid them for a prized golf trip to Ireland in an act of one-upmanship. When confronted about his behavior, Matt doubles down and demands that his work be acknowledged with the same respect as theirs.

Sarah rightfully loses her cool and calls him delusional for thinking that movies, as valuable as they are, have a life-saving impact on people.

However, Matt gets his comeuppance at the episode's end when he trips and breaks his little finger. Sarah calls him an ambulance, but declines to join as she is done with him.

As he is wheeled inside the ambulance, Matt appears as defiant as ever and taunts the gang for the last time about watching movies while recovering at the hospital.

All episodes of The Studio will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

