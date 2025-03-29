"I don't know if I'd fight for films" - Alan Ritchson shares why he doesn’t want Reacher returning to the silver screen

The season 3 finale of Reacher aired on March 27, 2025, on Prime Video. Based on Lee Child’s popular book series, Reacher continued to solidify its place as a favorite in the streaming world, drawing millions of viewers.

Even though the series has been a big hit, Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular character Jack, recently talked about his reservation against the idea of bringing the character to the big screen. Ritchson revealed the same to Men's Journal on March 28, 2025, even though the franchise had a lot of growth and success.

"I don't know if I'd fight for films," Alan said.

Ritchson added that the format of the TV show had worked great, and that he did not think that switching to movies would make the franchise better.

In 2012, Tom Cruise featured as Jack Reacher in a movie based on Lee Child's book One Shot. However. this book has yet to be adapted for television.

The present-day series shows how Jack, a former military police officer, moves from town to town using his skills to keep people safe. Each season is based on a different book by Lee Child, and Jack gets involved in criminal cases that often lead him to find greater plots.

Alan Ritchson's view on Reacher coming to the silver screen

In the same interview, Alan Ritchson continued to share his thoughts on whether the Reacher series should move to the big screen.

"I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season," he said.

Ritchson said that the eight-episode structure per season works well for turning the books into a show, as it lets each story develop without being slowed down accordingly for a two-hour movie.

Adding to his belief that a film adaptation might not do justice to the material, he stated:

"I think it would probably do a disservice to the books."

Additionally, Ritchson admitted that he enjoys the extended storytelling format and the flexibility it offers.

"I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around Reacher throughout the year,” he said.

He clarified that he is content with the series format and not focused on pushing for a film version.

What Reacher is all about

The Prime Video series centers on Jack, a former U.S. Army Military Police major who roams the country, solving complex cases and righting wrongs. In season 1, Jack gets arrested for a murder he did not commit while passing through Margrave, Georgia, but he soon uncovers a deep conspiracy.

In later seasons, his investigations lead him to confront dangerous foes involved in arms dealing and technology corruption. The show is known for its action and Jack’s relentless pursuit of justice.

Ritchson asserts that eight episodes is just the right number of time to go into detail about the plot and characters of the show, which might not be possible in a movie. He is aware of how popular the character is and how well the TV show has done, but he is still hesitant to change what works so well.

Ritchson enjoys the ability to take his time with each story in the series. His dedication to the character and the series is clear, as he states:

"Reacher is part of my life once a year, and there's no end in sight for me."

All three seasons of Reacher are available to stream on Prime Video.

