"I would numb myself"- Patrick J. Adams shares why leaving Suits was the right decision he made for himself

Patrick J. Adams starred alongside Gabriel Macht in the dual-lead show Suits. However, while Macht's Harvey Specter appeared throughout the nine seasons of Suits, Adams was absent from its final two seasons and only returned for season 9's final two episodes.

During a November 2024 episode of Dinner's on Me podcast, Patrick J. Adams got candid with Jesse Tyler Ferguson about his exit from the show. He said that he "wasn't taking good care" of his mental health and that he was "pretty depressed."

"I would numb myself [to] deal with my insecurity and fears. And they just weren't working."

He explained that his way of dealing with his mental health problems back then was "spending money and drinking too much," which he realized later on wasn't good. Thinking about how everything was taking a toll on his relationship and family, especially him being a father, was "a breaking point."

Ultimately, he left Suits after season 7, and he said that it was "the right thing" to do.

"Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think about the money [Gabriel Macht] made those last two years, but I never regretted the decision for a second. It was the right thing for my marriage. ... It was time."

That said, despite the troubles Patrick J. Adams experienced during his acting stint in Suits, he said that he remembered the people he worked with as "amazing" people.

Will Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross ever appear in Suits LA?

With some of the original cast members of Suits coming back to reprise their roles in the spinoff Suits LA, some have been wondering if Patrick J. Adams would be joining the new cast as well. So far, Gabriel Macht has appeared in several episodes of the spinoff, with the first one being Suits LA episode 4, titled Batman Returns.

David Costabile is also slated to reprise his role as the Suits antagonist Daniel Hardman in the spinoff, as well as Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt. However, Patrick J. Adams is not confirmed to be returning to Suits LA. However, he's not opposed to coming back into the Suits universe as Mike Ross.

In an interview with TV Insider in October 2024, he said he was "eager" to return to the role. He said:

"I'm fully supportive of that show, and I've always told Aaron [Korsh] I'm eager and excited to jump back into the world, put the suit back on—so to speak—if it feels right."

He also said, "Never say never," when asked by Comingsoon.net in December 2024 about a possible return in the Suits spinoff. Adams, however, said that he had to "make sure it was the right fit and a good story" to consider returning to the show.

Moreover, when Suits and Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh addressed a possible return of Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane in Suits LA, he also teased that Markle coming back could also open for Patrick J. Adams' character's return. He told E! News in a February 22, 2025, interview:

"Look, Rachel Zane is connected to Mike Ross so they would have to be together and I'd have to put my brain to it."

Patrick J. Adams is set to star in Taylor Sheridan's The Madison, a Yellowstone spinoff, which is expected to have a late 2025 or early 2026 release date.

