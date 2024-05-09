Kate Hudson, the American actress, has recently opened up about her relationship with her father Bill Hudson, and how her brother was the one that seemingly caused the "disowning" and estrangement.

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the 45-year-old appeared on The Howard Stern Show. The host asked her about the current state of her relationship with her father, and why he "disowned" her. She quipped,

"Honestly, it had nothing to do with me, it was all [my brother] Oliver. I take no responsibility for it. Oliver did this post, and I was like, 'Oli, what are you doing?' He did this thing [in 2015] where he was like, 'Happy abandonment day' on Father's Day. But it's just Oliver's dark sense of humor."

Kate then explained that she tried to ask her brother why he posted that, and Bill soon disowned both of them. She also talked about them slowly healing the rift in their family.

Kate Hudson has 'done so much work' on relationship with estranged dad Bill Hudson

Kate Hudson was born on April 19, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, United States to parents Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. After the couple's divorce in 1982, Oliver, and her brother were raised by their mother Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell, her longtime partner. They grew up with Kurt's son Boston and Kurt and Goldie's son Wyatt Russell.

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson spoke about Oliver's "Abandonment Day" post from 2015 in an interview with The Howard Stern Show and added,

"I called him and was like, 'Why did you do this?' And next thing I know my father is disowning both of us, and I was like, I don't know what I did; I had nothing to do with this."

Bill Hudson went on to marry Cindy Williams in 1982 and the couple welcomed two children, Emily and Zachary, before getting divorced in 2000. Oliver, Kate, and Bill have been estranged since 2015 when Bill accused Hawn of "willfully alienating" him from their children through the years.

The host Stern asked about where the pair were in terms of a father-daughter bond and Kate Hudson responded,

"I've done so much work, Howard. I love my father. I do. I know him enough to know, throughout the years, that whatever it is that he carries, whatever it is that makes him unable to have the capacity to be our dad doesn't mean that he hasn't loved us from afar or tried his best. I wouldn't be me if it wasn't for my dad."

Bill Hudson is an American musician who was a part of The Hudson Brothers, a band he formed in 1965. He is currently the lead guitarist in a band called I Am Morbid. Stern asked Kate Hudson, in a confused state that he thought the actress would be "angry" at her father. The actress disagreed and explained,

"No, I've been through all the rage stuff. You've gotta get it out. And then you have to heal it. ... I've had a lot of relationships that have sent me to a lot of therapy."

Bill also opened up about working on mending his relationship with Kate in a recent interview with Us Weekly. He revealed that all families, "have rifts. It’s nice that our rift is healing" after "years of ups and downs."

Kate Hudson is scheduled to release a new debut album Glorious on May 17, 2024. Two singles from the album, Talk About Love and Live Forever have already come out, and are available on her official YouTube channel.

