“I think Buck has the future potential”- 9-1-1 fans want Buck to become the Captain in coming seasons

9-1-1, the popular procedural drama created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, has captivated audiences since its debut with its interesting emergencies and emotionally grounded characters. Set in Los Angeles, the show follows the lives of first responders.

One of the fan-favorite characters on 9-1-1 is Evan Buckley, a firefighter who has grown tremendously since the series began. Following the departure of some cast members and the emotional arcs Buck has weathered, fans now believe he has what it takes to step up.

They took to social media to express their hopes that Buck might soon become Captain.

A fan on Reddit said:

"I think Buck has the future potential, he has come a long way in character growth… but he also has a long way to go. He is just starting to grow into his emotional intelligence."

"Honestly, I’ve assumed since the beginning of the show that it will end with Buck taking over, but that’s because of the mentorship between the two. I’m fine if it doesn’t happen, but it was definitely my assumption," - another fan added.

"I don't know if he's ready to be a captain right now, but I do think he'll become captain of 118 eventually, yeah. Maybe Bobby's death (if it's really happening) will be what spurns him to consider his future career growth. Like you said, him taking control of the bridge situation and his pep talk to Ravi in the last episode definitely shows he's Captain material," a user continued.

"Chim wasn‘t a great interim captain, and he said he had no interest being captain, so he is out imo! Buck making captain would definitely be a full circle moment that I would LOVE to see, but I agree that skipping Hen would be weird, especially after she did such a good job as interim captain. But Captain Buck is so dear to my heart and it would be such a nice closer for his story," another fan expressed.

Some fans of 9-1-1 also discussed that Buck becoming Captain would be a good conclusion for the character. A fan said:

"I keep picturing this for like a series finale kinda thing. like a little nod in the final episode, a bit of a time jump in the future and boom, we see him leading a team, we learn he did become Captain at some point."

"In the future, maybe. A line up of Buck as Captain, Ravi, Eddie and a couple of newbies maybe?" - Another fan added.

"At the End of the show for sure it would come full circle," a fan commented.

"I 100% think bucks time will come as captain. it seems like a beautiful passing of the torch. i don’t even think it has to be about chim and hen vs him. i feel there will come a time where buck is made captain. he REALLY proved himself on the bridge collapse ep," another user continued.

Some fans of 9-1-1 also said that this arc will bring the show full circle. A user expressed:

"I think since the beginning it's been the thought that Bobby would eventually, at the series end, recommend Buck for Captain. It would be the fitting ending."

" That’s how i feel ! I don’t want to sidestep chimney and hens brilliant work and experience, but would like to think there’s room for buck to be able to fill the roll of captain one day as well. A nice full circle moment." - A fan said.

Buck's journey on 9-1-1 over the years

Evan Buckley’s journey on 9-1-1 has involved a series of defining plot points that reflect his transformation. Introduced in season 1 as a confident but impulsive firefighter, Buck struggled with authority and often took unnecessary risks. His character matured following a suspension and a life-threatening leg injury in season 2.

In later seasons, he navigated complex personal issues, including the revelation of a secret brother, Daniel, who died before Buck was born. He struggled with his sexuality for a while, leading to an identity crisis, but eventually learnt to accept himself.

Buck also temporarily became the guardian of a child, further showcasing his emotional growth and eventful journey on 9-1-1.

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1.

