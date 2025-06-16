IN Photos: 5 best looks of Jaime Pressly

Jaime Pressly is an American model and actress who became a household name for her character Joy Turner on NBC's television show My Name Is Earl (2005-2009). She earned nominations for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
Pressly has had a string of film roles, including Can't Hardly Wait (1998), Inferno (1999), Not Another Teen Movie (2001), The Karate Dog (2004), and I Love You, Man (2009). She was a Critics' Choice Television Award nominee as Jill Kendall in the CBS sitcom Mom (2014-2021).
Her red carpet ensembles, which range from contemporary metallic minis to vintage gowns, exhibit the same self-assurance that characterizes her on-screen characters. Here is a list of Jaime Pressly’s five best looks.
Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.
A halter gown, a metallic mini dress, and other best looks of Jaime Pressly
1) Teal halter gown with gemstone accents
Jaime Pressly added fashion to the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards with her teal halter-neck, Forevermark gemstone-embellished dress. The highlight of the dress was a black crisscross detail on the front, a dramatic touch to the ageless design. With her blonde bob, she slayed with her glamour on the red carpet.
2) A vintage-inspired mint gown
The actress dazzled at the 23rd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in a pale mint-colored ensemble reminiscent of old Hollywood elegance. The draping flow and subtle sheen created a radiant appearance, and the high neckline and nipped-in waist provided class. Wearing backcombed hair and minimal accessories, she allowed the dress to dominate, demonstrating how subtle can be strong.
3) Sequin halter gown
Jaime Pressly made the audience and media take notice of her at the Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration in her black halter dress with sequins. The wrap-front, body-hugging bodice accentuated her physique, and the plunging neckline was a risqué touch. She completed the look by keeping her pixie cut hairstyle sleeked and accessorized with understated jewelry and black stilettos.
4) Sculpted metallic mini dress
Pressly shone at the FOX All-Star Party in a strapless metallic mini dress. The dress provided her with a sculpted appearance. She accessorized her dress with nude peep-toe heels and a signature hairstyle, keeping the appearance young and playful.
5) Strapless white gown
The actress brought in summer style at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards in a strapless white button-detailed gown with her sun-kissed glow. Her loose, flowing golden hair and layered necklaces brought a fresh spin to the sleek, understated dress, the ultimate in offbeat charm as well as red carpet sophistication.
Viewers are welcome to explore the list and discover Jaime Pressly's diverse style moments.