Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After nearly two years of getting the green light, Interview with the Vampire season 2 is finally returning on the small screen starting Sunday, May 12, 2024. The second episode will also air the following Sunday, May 19.

The pilot episode of the sophomore season, titled What Can the Damned Really Say to the Damned, sees Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Delainey Hayles, previously played by Bailey Bass) on a quest to look for Old World vampires around the European countryside. It follows the events that happened around four years ago, where the two conspired to kill Lestat.

The two eventually find fellow vampires in the woods, although the events afterward are hardly the welcoming meet-up they’ve been hoping for. Chaos ensues, and tragedy follows the two, which prompts them to their next destination—Paris, where the Theatre des Vampires is located.

The next episode of Interview with the Vampire season 2 is titled Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2 will be released on May 19

The second episode of the second season of the series will be available for streaming on Sunday, May 19, at 9:00 pm ET.

The Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date for the second episode will vary in different time zones across the world.

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 20, 2024 1 am Central European Time Monday, May 20, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 20, 2024 6:30 am Japan/South Korea Time Monday, May 20, 2024 10 am Australian Eastern Time Monday, May 20, 2024 11 am

Where to watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2

The second episode of the sophomore season of the series will be exclusively available on the network. The only other way to stream the upcoming episode and the rest of the series will be through AMC’s streaming platform, AMC+.

It will be available for streaming for fans where AMC+ is accessible, like the US, Canada, Spain, India, New Zealand, and Australia. If facing a geographical restriction, a trusty VPN service can help with subscribing to the platform to watch the upcoming episode.

AMC+ is available through various streaming partners, including AppleTV+, The Roku Channel, and Amazon Prime Video. It is also available in select TV providers like Comcast Xfinity, YouTube TV, Sling, and DirectTV, among others.

Who will be in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 2?

The two main characters from the Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast will appear in the second episode, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). Series regulars to join the vampire duo in the episode include:

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the journalist interviewing Louis

Assad Zaman as Armand, a 500-year-old vampire, and Louis’s lover

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

Fans will also get to see guest star Theo James playing as a Guillaume audience in the upcoming episode.

The series is an adaptation of the famous 1976 novel by Anne Rice with the same name. It chronicles the relationship between an olden vampire named Lestat and the mortal human turned into his vampire companion, Louis.

Similar to the show’s pilot season, which saw several different directors, season 2 will have two at the helm, Craig Zisk and Levan Akin. The first two episodes are by multiple Emmy-nominated Zisk, whose directing credits include Halo and New Amsterdam.

