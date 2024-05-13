Outer Range season 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All episodes of Outer Range season 2 are set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The trailer for the second season was released on April 15, 2024, and gave fans an idea of what they can expect from the show. The trailer also promised more action, revelations, changes in relationship dynamics, character developments, and news about Amy and Autumn.

Brian Watkins, Zev Borow, Lucy Thurber, and Naledi Jackson’s sci-fi drama Outer Range has gained a huge fan base after its massive first season. It has left viewers with the hope they will get to know more about the challenges faced by the Abbott family and the mysterious void on their land, in the upcoming season.

The first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger and left fans wondering about Perry's fate after she was seen jumping through a mysterious hole. Another big question that was left unanswered was the direction in which Rebecca took Amy. Additionally, there were some unanswered questions about Autumn and Amy, the answers to which are expected to be given in the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Outer Range Season One. Reader discretion is advised.

When will Outer Range season 2 be released?

All seven episodes of Outer Range season 2 are scheduled to be released on May 16, 2024, at 3 am EST.

For fans living in different time zones, the date and time of the show's release will differ and is given below:

Timezone Date Time Australian Central Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 12 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 7 pm Pacific Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 12 am Central Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 9:30 pm British Summer Time Thursday, May 16, 2024

8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 16, 2024 12:30 pm

Where to watch Outer Range season 2?

Being an original, Outer Range season 2 will be available for streaming on Prime Video. Fans can binge-watch all seven episodes of the new season when they are released on Thursday.

It is worth noting that the series won’t be available on any other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney +.

A brief recap of Outer Range season 1

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in Outer Range (Image by Prime Video)

Outer Range season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 15, 2024. The story begins with the Abbott family, which includes Royal and his wife Cecilia, as well as their two sons, Perry and Rhett. From the beginning of the first season, Perry's wife Rebecca is missing and the Abbott family is dealing with the disappearance.

The other family in the series is the Tillerson family, who are neighbors and rivals to the Abbotts. They are seen laying a claim on some land that originally belonged to the Abbotts, and want it at any cost. However, Royal doesn't accept their offer.

Amidst all this, a strange drifter, Autumn, appears out of nowhere and asks the Abbotts if she can spend the night at their place. Royal allows her to stay with them.

However, the story takes a turn when Royal's elder son Perry kills one of Tillerson's children and disposes of his body in a mysterious hole with his father's help. When Autumn finds out about Royal trying to dispose of the body, she pushes him into the same black mysterious hold.

After he is pushed into the hole, Royal seemingly travels to the future, and as the season progresses, he jumps back and returns to the present. However, he tries to keep this a secret from his family.

The entire plot of season one is about the mysterious hole, which makes time travel possible. It is now clear, why the Tillerson’s are fighting for this land - they know more about this mysterious hole and the secrets around it.

At the end of season one, Royal is trying to look for Autumn as she has been causing trouble to him since her mysterious appearance and is turning everyone against him. However, Royal finds out that Amy (Perry’s daughter) and Autumn both have the same scar on their forehead. Royal believes that Autumn could be Amy from the past, which stops him from killing her.

Later, Autumn dies when she gets run over by a bull, and, Rebecca who had been missing for a long time, appears and takes Amy with her.

Season one ends on a cliffhanger with mysterious and lingering questions about the Abbott family, the mysterious hole, and the true identity of Autumn.

What to expect from Outer Range season 2?

The upcoming season will delve deep into the mysteries of the hole (Image by Prime Video)

The first few episodes of Outer Range season 2 might tell fans more about the secrets of the Abbott family and the mysterious black hole on their ranch. Fans can also expect to find out more about Autumn and if she really is Amy. The mysterious hole and its relation to space and time might also be explored in this season.

Most of the cast from the previous season will return for season 2, including Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott, and Imogen Poots as Autumn.

Gear up as Outer Range season 2 is all set to stream on Prime Video, on May 16, 2024.

