Invasion season 3 episode 7 ending explained: What did Mitsuki encounter?

Released on October 3, 2025, Invasion season 3 episode 7 finds the team in a critical situation, stuck in the eerie, abandoned Outpost 17. The absence of communication, the discovery of dead soldiers, and strange alien occurrences add complexity to the group’s mission.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Invasion season 3 episode 7. Reader’s discretion is required.

At the beginning of the show, Trevante, Mitsuki, Aneesha, and Jamila, the main characters, get to Outpost 17 after their helicopter almost crashes and kills them. They find the base empty and full of dead bodies, which at first makes them think that there were aliens there.

However, a revelation shows that the soldiers were driven to kill each other due to an alien influence. As the episode progresses, Mitsuki uncovers the cause of their madness, while the group faces betrayal and self-sacrifice.

Mitsuki encountered a new, radiant alien creature with a translucent body and multiple tentacles, moving gracefully in the Dead Zone. It appears to control the frequency that caused the soldiers to turn violent, and leaves Mitsuki terrified.

Invasion season 3 episode 7: What does Mitsuki uncover about the Alien frequency?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The Invasion season 3 episode 7 ending shows that after the team reaches Outpost 17, they are confronted with the horrific sight of soldiers. They have killed each other.

As things worsen in the group, Mitsuki, feeling betrayed and alone, chooses to enter the Dead Zone by herself and encounters a new alien creature. The team has never seen anything like this before. Its body is bright and clear, and it moves with a strange grace.

The discovery of the dead soldiers in Invasion season 3 episode 7

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The team quickly figures out that something is very wrong when they get to Outpost 17. They were expecting a military camp to be full of people and things going on, but there was a strange silence. Inside, they find a lot of dead troops with terrible wounds all over their bodies.

Now, the team is stuck in an empty base with no way to get help or talk to anyone else. Now that their helicopter is broken and their boss is dead, they need to find a new way to stay alive and figure out what made the soldiers go crazy.

A disturbing suicide and the search for answers

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Things get even worse when the team finds one single survivor: a soldier who is still alive but hiding out of fear. The soldier is scared as he is challenged, and he kills himself with a knife.

Trevante finds out that the man was wearing a bodycam while he is looking at his body. Mitsuki gets the video and starts to watch it again, hoping to learn more about what happened at the base.

What she finds is scary: one by one, the soldiers turned on each other in a violent rage, as if they were being led by someone outside of them. Mitsuki finally finds a dark figure in the video that she recognizes as an alien being controlling the soldiers.

Mitsuki’s experiment with the frequency

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Mitsuki soon realizes that a strange, low-frequency sound triggered the soldiers’ violent outbursts. Determined to understand this further, she increases the volume of the sound in the video.

The result is catastrophic—instantly, all the soldiers in the room fall into a violent frenzy, attacking each other. The sound seems to have the power to bring out violent instincts in those who hear it, and it doesn’t stop until Mitsuki turns it off. However, the soldiers have no memory of the chaos they just caused.

Mitsuki's ability to resist the frequency makes her the subject of suspicion. The other soldiers begin to question her loyalty, fearing that she might be working with the aliens. This division within the group leaves Mitsuki feeling isolated, as even Nikhil, who had seemed closest to her, does not come to her defense.

Joel’s secret: The Infinitas scout and the lost radio

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Meanwhile, Joel, the team's prisoner, keeps alluding to his aunt Marilyn's plans to rescue him, but his cryptic behavior only increases the tension within the group. Jamila, however, starts to notice a pattern in his behavior, particularly his constant glances toward a specific window.

Following his gaze, she discovers an antenna sticking out of a small cabin nearby. Trevante and his team rush to investigate, discovering that the antenna is part of a hidden Infinitas scout operation.

The scout, Carolann, tries to flee but is ultimately forced to sacrifice herself by detonating a landmine, preventing the team from obtaining any valuable communication devices.

The plan to destroy the Alien hivemind

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Despite their growing fear and isolation, the team presses forward with a new plan. Nikhil proposes using neural tech to create a bomb capable of delivering an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) to the alien hivemind, hoping that this could destroy the invaders once and for all.

Aneesha makes the idea better by comparing the EMP to a virus that would keep attacking the alien brain and eventually destroy it. They work together to make this new weapon, which might be the last chance for people to fight back against the aliens.

Mitsuki’s journey into the Dead Zone

Mitsuki finally gives up and decides to go into the Dead Zone by herself, even though she feels alone and cheated by her own team. She wants to know more about the strange alien presence that drove the soldiers crazy. She meets a new, alien being on her trip that is unlike any other she has seen.

The thing is see-through and glowing, and it has many legs or arms that help it move. Mitsuki is scared and hopeful at the same time by its beauty and wonder, which suggests that not all aliens are bad.

To watch the latest developments of Invasion season 3 and catch up on previous episodes, stream it exclusively on Apple TV+.

